A verified Instagram account has a small blue badge on its profile. This small badge creates a massive impact on your brand.

Think about it, won’t it be fascinating if your brand stands out from your competitors. It makes you feel more confident about your business. You would be considered a professional in your field.

Big businesses tend to have a verified badge. There are multiple chances of facing unwanted situations with fake accounts. To be recognized as the official page, your account must be verified.

What are the main reasons that intrigue business owners for having a verified account? Let’s dive into the benefits of having a verified Instagram account.

1- Enhances Your Credibility

Have you ever had any doubts before doing online shopping?

It won’t be surprising if your answer is a “yes.” Most people get scammed by unauthentic websites. People find it hard to trust the process of online shopping. You can boost your credibility if you buy UK Instagram followers for your business page or personal profile.

Having a verified Instagram account resolves all these problems. About less than 1% of users on Instagram are verified. If you are one of those lucky ones, your account will be trustworthy. People follow authentic accounts and have social proof of being legit. The verification mark on your account provides this freedom. Your followers list will sky-rocket. Ultimately, your sales will reach the pinnacle of numbers.

Having this feature will make your business more professional and organized. It enhances the credibility and transparency of your business. About 85% of Americans say,

“Nowadays, transparency in business is vital more than ever.”

Get your account verified and start the success journey today.

2- Enlightens Your Brand

Well, the competition in the business is fierce more than ever it was. The markets are saturated. If your business is not doing unusual things, it won’t survive for long.

The verification from Instagram can provide your business with the spark it needs to flourish. It will make your account prominent among your competitors. Even if people are searching for other related pages, your account would be visible in the suggestions. Instagram’s algorithm works in a way that favors verified accounts.

Your brand will be recognized as an authentic and legitimate brand. Even if your account is not known by many, it will still be used to attract traffic. The blue tick indicates that you are the master in your industry. Ultimately, your brand will stand out as more prominent than your competitors.

3- A Road towards New Features

If your account is verified, it gives you access to the new features that a standard account does not have. Recently Instagram introduced a tool known as the “swipe up” tool. It allows you to have more traffic at your e-commerce store.

You need to have more than 10,000 IG followers on a regular account to gain access. Any other way, you will not be able to enjoy this new feature. But if your account is verified, the followers count doesn’t matter. Instagram gives direct access to verified accounts.

4- More Business Opportunities

No one wants to miss out on the chance that can potentially scale their business. The verification can be a catalyst for providing you with business opportunities.

People on Instagram are looking to collaborate with other businesses. Verified accounts are favored, and they grab these opportunities quickly. You can shout out to other businesses or collaborate with them if you are an influencer. Both parties benefit from this step. It is believed that,

“The future is in collaboration rather than working alone.”

Collaboration increases your followers list too. These new followers are your new customers. These customers will increase your sales.

5- Acts as a Security Shield

There are many chances of having fake accounts on your brand’s social media. It shatters the public image of the brand. The trust has vanished, and your business is no longer trustworthy. If your account is not verified, your business is susceptible to various unwanted conditions.

To avoid these salty conditions, brand owners are advised to have their accounts verified. The verified account represents your brand as the only official page. No matter how many fake accounts there are, your verified account will outclass them. It protects the integrity of your business and gives you the confidence to run a business.

Steps to getting an account Verified

Instagram has made it very easy to apply for account verification. You need to follow simple steps, and your account will be verified. To do this,

Login > menu > settings > account > request verification > confirm identification > apply.

By following these, you can apply for account verification. But you must follow some requirements and guidelines to get your account verified.

Complete your bio

Increase your social presence

Create engaging content

Have a notable account

Get more followers

Be newsworthy

Be consistent with your posts

Before applying for the account verification, you must follow these guidelines. These will help you to have your account verified.

Also, there are certain things that Instagram doesn’t favor. If you are doing those things, your request for verification will likely be denied. Some of the things you should avoid are,

· Don’t do things against the policies of Instagram

· Avoid adding any links to your other social account in your bio

· Ignore the third-party services to get your account verified

Summary

There are multiple perks of having a verified account. It cannot be overlooked by any business owner who wants to scale their business. As the world is full of opportunities, having a verified account is a door toward more opportunities. Learn about this, grab this opportunity and climb the ladder of success.