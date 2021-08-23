Your office space is sacred. That is where you get all your work done and are the most productive. It is where you grow professionally and personally.

Good office space can make or break your work life. A clean space motivates you to work. However, an inadequate office space will spoil your mood, make you procrastinate more, delay your work timeline, and worse- make you and your co-workers ill. That is how important a good office space is.

But a good office is not only clean but equipped. As an office manager, it is your duty to find ways in which you can bring your employees to work better and harder.

Organic motivation is much better than motivating through money or other such materialistic benefits. One should be drawn to the work they do. The best way to cultivate this feeling in your colleagues is by making the office space more efficient and convenient.

If logistics become easier, one can solely focus on the work or productivity. There will be no source of distraction. This increases motivation as well.

Just a few changes in your office space will make you realize how it can positively change the office environment. So, are you wondering how to change this space? Read on to know more!

Sticky notes: One of the most important parts of an office desk is a wall where people can put sticky notes as reminders. Phones work well for reminders in today’s world. But nothing compensates for the act of writing and having it on your wall to remind yourself about the task.

That is why you and your employees need to have an ample supply of sticky notes. This way, no work will go amiss and will always meet deadlines.

Page Anchors: Are you tired of losing out on which page number you had left your work? A small break can jeopardize hours’ worth of work if you miss locating which page you were on before you took the break.

This is inconvenient and draws down people’s motivation to work. This also results in immense time loss. That is why you should use page anchors from Bookbinders Design. This will make sure that your precious time as a team is not lost.

Journals: Managing time is one of the most important traits of good workers. This way, one learns to prioritize their task for the day, manages time well, and overall is more productive.

That is why keep journals at your office in plenty. Encourage people to use them so that they perform better and perform work more systematically.

Pens: No matter how much we live in the era of laptops, mobile phones, and tablets, the importance of penning down thoughts stands undebated. Pens are one of the most important elements of office stationery. That is why one should always keep pens on every office desk.

These days people have stopped using pens, so they don’t carry them as well. That is why adding them to your office stationery becomes more important. Give them the stuff to write rather than type. It creates more impact on their brain.

Coffee machine: People have been living in their homes for so long since the pandemic. So, now when they finally get back to their office, that hang of home and comfort will still be there. You need to make sure that they carry the zeal that is required in office spaces.

That is why keep coffee machines in your office so that people can kick the sleepiness and laziness out of their system and get back to work with zest.

Office space is like a holy place where the wheel of the business goes on. That is why you need to put a lot of thought into why and what it is that you need to add to the space to make it better. Every element of your office should contribute to your colleagues’ productivity.

Thus buying stationery from the right place will give you everything you need in one go. Bulk products are a little tricky to buy. That is why it is important that you do some amount of research before you go ahead and buy them.