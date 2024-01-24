Venison, the lean and flavourful meat of deer, is a delight for those in search of an alternative to the usual beef, pork, or chicken. A delicacy in many cultures, this rich meat lends itself to a myriad of culinary creations. If you’ve been fortunate enough to have venison in your kitchen, whether from a hunt or a purchase, here are five delectable recipes to make the most of this tasty game meat.

1. Classic Venison Steak with Red Wine Reduction

Ingredients:

• Venison steaks (4)

• Salt & freshly ground pepper

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 250 ml red wine

• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary

• 2 tablespoons butter

Method:

1. Prepare the Steak: Season the venison steaks with salt and pepper.

2. Sauté: In a skillet over medium heat, warm the olive oil. Add the steaks, searing each side for 2-3 minutes or until browned. Remove and set aside.

3. Red Wine Reduction: In the same skillet, add garlic and sauté until fragrant. Deglaze the pan with the red wine(in this case a lovely Gran Cerdo tempranillo rioja), scraping any delicious bits from the bottom. Add rosemary. Reduce the wine by half, then whisk in the butter until smooth.

4. Serve: Plate the venison steaks and drizzle the red wine reduction over the top.

2. Venison Pie with a Buttery Crust

Ingredients:

• 500g diced venison

• Salt & pepper

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 2 carrots, chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 500ml beef or vegetable stock

• 200g puff pastry

• 1 egg, beaten

Method:

1. Stew: Season venison with salt and pepper. In a pot, brown the venison, then add onions, carrots, and garlic. Pour in the stock, simmer for 1.5 hours.

2. Pie Assembly: Preheat oven to 200°C. Roll out the pastry. Place the venison mixture in a pie dish and cover with the pastry, crimping the edges. Brush with the beaten egg.

3. Bake: Place in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown.

3. Venison Sausage Rolls

Ingredients:

• 400g venison mince

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 1 apple, grated

• Salt & pepper

• 200g puff pastry

• 1 egg, beaten

Method:

1. Filling: Combine venison, onion, apple, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

2. Assembly: Roll out the pastry into a rectangle. Place the venison mixture down the centre. Fold over the pastry and seal the edge. Slice into individual rolls.

3. Bake: Preheat oven to 190°C. Place rolls on a baking sheet, brush with beaten egg, and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden.

4. Venison Curry with Coconut Milk

Ingredients:

• 500g venison, diced

• 2 tablespoons curry paste

• 1 can coconut milk

• 1 onion, chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tomatoes, chopped

• Fresh coriander, for garnish

Method:

1. Sauté: In a pot, fry the onions until translucent. Add garlic and curry paste, frying for 2 minutes.

2. Add Venison: Introduce the diced venison, browning all sides.

3. Simmer: Pour in the coconut milk and tomatoes. Let it simmer for 1 hour.

4. Serve: Ladle into bowls and garnish with fresh coriander.

5. Venison Burger with Blue Cheese

Ingredients:

• 400g venison mince

• Salt & pepper

• 100g blue cheese, crumbled

• 4 burger buns

• Lettuce, tomato, and onion for garnish

Method:

1. Form Burgers: Season the venison mince with salt and pepper. Shape into 4 patties.

2. Grill: Cook the patties on a grill or skillet to your desired level of doneness.

3. Assemble: Place a patty on a bun, top with blue cheese, and garnish as desired.

4. Serve: Enjoy with your favourite sides.

Incorporating venison into your home recipes can bring a delightful change of pace to your usual meals. These recipes can serve as a foundation for you to start experimenting with this sumptuous meat. The combination of unique textures and rich flavours will undoubtedly have you and your guests coming back for more. Cheers to an elevated home dining experience!