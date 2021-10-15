If you consider traveling to the UAE or moving there for work, there are few things you must know. UAE is a predominantly Muslim country, and with this comes some traditions and laws that are different from other countries.

When it comes to rules and regulations, the UAE might come as a surprise to you. This place has some rules that you can not even imagine. So it is better to develop an understanding about them at the very first days.

5 Laws You Can Accidently Break In UAE

Here is this article. We will guide you with some laws you can accidentally break in the UAE. As we have already said, this place is very strict regarding the laws, rules, and regulations. Therefore, it does not matter how small your mistake is; you have to face the consequences.

So, it is far better to know about the laws before the situation comes when you are paying a considerable amount of fines to the UAE police. Let’s have a look at them.

1. Jaywalking

Are you in a hurry? It really doesn’t matter here. You have to ensure that you are crossing the road only from a designated pedestrian crossing.

The UAE police authorities conduct awareness campaigns and educate people regularly about the best practices to be followed while crossing the road. In case you get caught while crossing the road, not outside the designated pedestrian crossing, you can be charged with a fine of Dh400.

2. Plucking Flowers, Spitting

Defacing public property in the UAE is a civil violation. Thus the local municipality has the authority to issue fines for destroying public landscaping, plucking flowers. The amount is around Dh500 as per the UAE municipality.

Spitting is also prohibited in public places. So basically, you can not pick your favorite flower and spit in public properties. Otherwise, you will be charged Dh400. Chewing and spitting betel leaves are banned here, and the fine amount is Dh1000.

3. Drying Clothes On The Balcony

It might seem really silly to you. But this beautiful place is known for its beauty. And the beauty is both natural and constructional. So you can not even dry your wet clothes by hanging them through your own balcony.

As it directly affects the beautification of this place, this particular action is prohibited. If you are planning to add some colors to your balcony by hanging wet clothes to get dry, please drop that idea. The fine amount is around Dh1000 for violating this rule.

4. Raising Money For Charity, Gegging

All types of charitable activities in the UAE are regulated properly to ensure that they are genuine and used where they are actually needed. Apart from that, it also ensures that criminals are not taking the public sympathy to trick people of their money.

If you are caught begging in the UAE, you will be fined Dh5000. The amount is really huge. In case you really want to make some charitable donations, you always have the option of going through authorized entities.

5. Taking Pictures In Public

The UAE is indeed a beautiful place. You will get a lot of Instagram-worthy places to click some really cool pictures. But at the same time, you are also required to ensure you are not clicking any individual photo without seeking their permission.

As per the local law, you can not click and publish a photo of someone else’s without their prior permission. The law also states that using technology for hampering anyone’s privacy will be charged a fine of from Dh150,000 to Dh500,000.

Final Verdict

Keep all these things in mind when you are visiting the United Arab Emirates to explore the beautiful place. It will be best to consult with a dubai law firm

in case you accidentally break any of those basic laws or before visiting to get details of the laws.