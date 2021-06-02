If we ask you to name one field that has the potential of rapidly expanding in the future, which one would you suggest? Sure, science is taking the world by storm, but technology is where most people put their stakes. It is a quickly evolving field of study, where we witness one or the other new research popping up every day.

Today, technology is not restricted to hi-tech equipment and tools.

But gradually, it is taking over every aspect of human life. Whether it is business management, home organization, traveling, or the health sector, technology has added some ground-breaking innovation to every field in the past years.

And this is also why aspiring professionals incline towards choosing IT as their career choice. Even though all technology-related career paths are fruitful in this day and age, some are more in-demand than others.

Whether or not a tech degree has promising career prospects depends on the requirement in the market for that particular IT specialization.

Therefore, here we look at a few in-demand tech degrees that offer you promising career prospects:

Web Application Developer:

Today, all businesses have some online presence, a website, an online ordering portal, social media blogs, etc. With the spread of COVID-19 and all activities switching to the virtual realm, having a robust online setup became all the more necessary.

Web developers are primarily responsible for building websites and applications using design strategies, programming languages, and frameworks. When it comes to the website, the graphic designers create the images. However, web developers have the duty of ensuring that the images and objects on the page function appropriately.

If the field of digital media excites you, then know that you can venture into it while studying from the comfort of your home. You can opt for career accelerating digital media degrees offered to pursue your professional endeavor of becoming a web developer. We all know that the internet and the vast technology world are now the future. Therefore, becoming a web developer can open doors to some great career opportunities for you.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer:

The field of technology is perpetually looking for ways to advance the course of human living. One point of great focus in this era is machine learning, evolving how we do things. For example, let’s talk about business processes. Artificial intelligence seeks to automate as many processes as possible to avoid costs and labor.

There are numerous benefits of AI learning, which is why it is a rapidly growing field. Consistent research in this subject and professionals with the right AI skills are pretty in demand. Soon, the need for such professionals will only multiply, thus, making it one of those fields that promise you a thriving career.

Data Scientist:

Businesses own a plethora of information. This information may have been deemed pointless in the past; today, it as valuable as treasure. It is the age of analytics. Now companies know the importance of analyzing data to make well-informed and apt choices. A research study conducted in 2018, named the Global State of Enterprise Analytics report, revealed quite a lot of astonishing facts. Approximately 57% of the organizations have a Chief Data Officer to manage their data research function. It is a pivotal role.

But most importantly, the statistic reveals the significance organizations now give to data and professionals dealing with data analytics. Furthermore, in a survey conducted by Deloitte, 49% of the people vouched that data analytics helped them make better business decisions. Moreover, 16% revealed that it helped them make wiser strategic choices, and 10% said it helped them boost relationships with customers and business partners.

Cybersecurity Expert:

While the internet provides some ground-breaking business solutions, it also poses some serious threats, such as hacking and data theft. There are numerous examples in the past, so organizations now pay extra attention to their online security.

A degree in cybersecurity will give you the right skills needed to develop security systems that help safeguard data from any malicious attacks. They also train you to identify potential security risks and take necessary actions beforehand. Some on-the-job duties as a cybersecurity specialist would include monitoring security systems, providing other staff the needed technical support, and implementing preventive measures.

Market Research Analyst:

Adequate market research is the backbone of any business. It helps entrepreneurs make informed decisions according to what the market demands. Market researchers study consumer choices and conclude what products they want and what price they are willing to pay for them. They collect data, analyze it, and produce reports with straightforward conclusions that management uses to make strategic or managerial choices. Professionals can come from various backgrounds and work in the capacity of a market researcher.

There is a stereotype that you need to be from a business background to fit this role, but that is not true. You can have a degree in computer science, statistics, math, business administration, etc., and work as an ace market research analyst.

Conclusion:

Making the right career choice can, at times, be a daunting task. You want to choose a field that interests you and gives you monetary security in the future. If tech is the field of study you are looking to move into, let us tell you it is a prudent option. Technology-related careers are thriving and fruitful. It is one of those constantly growing and evolving fields, with no signs of fading in the upcoming years. However, if you are confused about which IT specialization to choose, we have listed a few above. If you are looking to build a promising career, choosing one of the fields mentioned above will help you achieve your goal.