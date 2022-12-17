Research shows that companies spend more than two weeks a year trying to find lost documents. Keep that in mind as you choose tools for employee time management and payroll.

Our advice is not to rely on manual input but solely on advanced technology features. Regardless of the reason for using this system, the time clock payroll app should be easy to use and include basic features. We have a few suggestions for you.

1. Focus on features

For example, Buddy Punch is a powerful time tracking and productivity software that provides several features such as time tracking, online application usage tracking, computer work session tracking, reminders, and screen recording. It also provides you with reporting tools, integration and many more useful business tools. It’s also great for working with remote teams. So, we hope that you will check the features of the time clock payroll app first before purchasing it.

2. Pay attention to the level of flexibility

With this software solution, you can monitor the overall work of employees, as well as their individual tasks. In this way, you will more easily process the number of hours worked and pay them on time. Thanks to a high level of flexibility, you can customize the reports. You can also create multiple reports to compare tasks. Expect tons of other features that boost productivity at work by as much as 30%.

3. Think about your business goals

If you want to track, manage and optimize the time, costs or productivity of your entire workforce, consider using this time clock payroll app. You will have insight into billable, non-billable hours and other important information for your business. It only takes a few minutes to make changes to the settings and everything will be ready to use. We must not forget about the invoicing function, because it will only take you a few clicks to get all the weather data. However, first think about the structure of the company and the reasons why you have decided on this system. After that, you will surely use its full potential.

4. Comply with government regulations

This means you should also evaluate your organization. For example, it is not the same whether you pay on a monthly, weekly or bi-weekly basis. It is very important that you check this in order to be in compliance with state requirements.

5. Check the classification of employees

Don’t forget about the employee classification for this year. Today, working arrangements are much more complex than before. It refers to specific working time conditions. When managing payroll, be aware of the difference between exempt and non-exempt employees.

Conclusion:

If you’re not sure if your remote team is using their time productively, how much time you’re spending on certain projects, or have any other question, don’t worry. All answers can be found in the app for tracking employee time and payroll. Greater productivity comes from saving time, and knowing where time is spent makes it easier to ensure that everyone is working efficiently.