Companies, businesses, and organizations are constantly on the lookout for tools and ways to enhance communication, collaboration, and engagement among their workforce. One such tool that has gained a lot of traction to address these needs in the workplace is the employee portal.

An employee portal serves as a centralized platform through which employees can access information, communicate with colleagues, and stay informed about company updates. Many companies have started implementing employee portals into their work culture but some companies don’t get the success that they hoped for because they fail to include some essential elements into their portals. To make your employee portal a success, these are the five essential elements that you should consider.

User-Friendly Design

The design of an employee portal is important because it is only intended to reach a specific audience, i.e. your workforce. You should try to make sure that the design of the employee portal is suitable for your employees and that they can use it easily without any problem. Employees carry out various tasks through an employee portal such as job information, company policies, and other resources. To make sure that the employee portal is of maximum use to employees, it should be designed with employees in mind and be user-friendly so that they can gain maximum benefit from it and have a more productive work-life.

Integration Of Essential Features

Integration of essential features is necessary to make the portal a success. Your employee portal must go beyond basic information storage and have the essential features that are at the heart of any top employee portal like Mypartnerinfo. This includes features like time tracking, performance reviews, leave requests, seamless collaboration and communication, real-time information sharing, etc.

Having essential features in the employee portal will increase overall efficiency, reduce administrative burden, improve collaboration, and will enable the portal to achieve its intended objectives.

Real-time Updates and Announcements

Real-time updates and announcements are important for any company’s employee portal. Employees deserve to stay up-to-date on the company’s latest news, updates, and announcements. While memos and email announcements are still the standard form of keeping the employees informed, having a dedicated section on the employee portal about news, updates, and announcements can make things easier.

It is a feature that you will find in many top portals like Vwhub and it is something that you should implement to keep your employees updated about the latest happenings in the company.

Security of the Portal

Keeping everything else aside, security should be among the top priorities of any employee portal. It generally makes sense to make your employee portal as secure as possible because the employee portal holds access to confidential records and personal information of all of your employees. As the number of cyber threats starts to increase, you should ensure that you have employed the greatest security measures to keep the portal secure and prevent any unknown person from accessing confidential information.

Support Tickets and Requests

There should be a dedicated section on the employee portal for support tickets and requests. Employees face multiple problems and issues at the workplace and reporting them would become much easier for them if they had an option to report them directly. By implementing a separate section for support tickets and requests, you can not only fix problems in the workplace more easily but also make things easier for your employees. Having a dedicated section in the employee portal makes reporting issues and requests a simple one-minute for employees.