Let’s face it. We all know that the number of your Twitter followers is just a superficial metric but deep down all of us care about it. A Twitter account becomes instantly more credible in one’s eyes if it has a massive following.

A high follower count is crucial to your brand’s validity and legitimacy — also organic reach on Twitter’s feed. Essentially, your entire Twitter marketing strategy will work out only if you have a high follower ratio. Which is the reason everybody needs quick alternate ways to get more Twitter followers.

We have compiled a list of all steps that can lead you to a high follower ratio.

Tweet Tweet Tweet!

When it comes to Twitter, you need a more aggressive content strategy.

As per some surveys conducted by CoSchdeule, the optimum number of tweets should be anywhere between 3 to 7 each day to amplify engagement. A few brands tweet as frequently as 15 or 20 times per day also, so it really depends majorly on your competition and your tweet’s target audience.

In any case, given how rapidly Twitter evolves, brands can generally decide in favor of posting more frequently as opposed to being worried about tweeting too much.

The idea behind tweeting constantly is not to market only your brand constantly.

Your tweets don’t necessarily have to be only about promoting yourself. There’s a wide range of content you can tweet about – Tweets from your followers, significant industry articles, buzzworthy news, interesting statistics, ‘life updates’, the list just goes on! You can even buy Twitter followers to increase the maximum amount of engagement.

2. Figure Out Your Ideal Times To Tweet

Bombarding your fans with tweets when they are at work or sleeping is not going to help you in any way. According to some surveys, the best times to post are late mornings on weekends and afternoons on weekdays. And of course, the best days to tweet are all major public holidays.

However, your specific ideal times will depend on your audience’s demographics, age, and online behavior. You can make a smarter decision by making use of scheduling apps that will auto-post your tweets at the times when your audience is the most active on Twitter. You do not need to sit in front of your screen throughout the day and wait for your fans to come online.

3. Post Catchy Visuals

Even though Twitter started out as being a platform where it’s all about textual tweets, times have changed now. Users are always looking out for something that will catch their eye instantly and wordy tweets are not great with that.

Visual content is more likely to be shared and retweeted by your followers thereby increasing engagement. Brands ought to endeavor to couple their tweets with some visual content. Even though there’s nothing wrong per se with textual tweets, images or gifs will compel chronic scrollers to stop and look at your tweets.

Video marketing is even better than pictures. It has been observed if that if you want to share some informative content, doing so via videos can get you nearly 10 times more engagement than just plain text. Make sure you design catchy thumbnails with bold font styles to instantly attract your audience.

4. It’s All About The Hashtags

Consider hashtags as an approach to make your posts more accessible, almost like SEO for your Twitter account.

According to surveys determining the best practices to utilize hashtags, tweets with even a single hashtag get 12.6% more engagement than those without them.

Topping off any tweet with several hashtags is a fast method to improve the probability of new people discovering your account. With a plethora of hashtags to browse, adding some to your tweets will barely take any time.

Try utilizing hashtags that are relevant to your industry. For instance, if you post something about traveling, your ideal hashtags can be along the lines of #travelstories and #travellust.

The only thing you should keep in mind with hashtags is that you shouldn’t bombard your tweet with them. Posts overflowing with hashtags tend to look like spam and are distracting.

With the help of Twitter Insights, you can even find out the most trending hashtags in your industry and use them in your tweets.

5. Master the Art Of Engaging With Your Followers

You need to interact with your followers, customers, and industry pioneers as much as you possibly can. Consistently engaging with different users by means of tagging, retweeting, and replying quickly lets new followers know that you’re active and listening. This gets your brand immense exposure.

For instance, suppose you’re answering another brand’s tweet to try and get noticed. Commenting with a smart, detailed, and witty response will get you more eyes than a bland, one-word comment.

When a follower tweets you, you must definitely retweet them as this shows your followers that you genuinely care about them. Retweeting will also give you more exposure and get you lots more potential customers.

At times, you might also be tagged in a tweet which could be throwing some shade at you. Responding to negative tweets in a strategic manner is very important for your Twitter presence. Come up with a well-crafted response and no matter what you do, never stoop down to your hater’s level!

CONCLUSION

Once you follow our steps to success, you can very well get popular on Twitter! Be consistent and keep putting in the hard work.