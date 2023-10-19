If you’re running a photo restoration business or you’re only about to start such a service, then you might be in search of reliable software for editing your clients’ pictures. While the major giants of the industry, such as Photoshop and Lightroom, provide you with a pro-level quality yet time-consuming working process, other programs can help you effortlessly restore old photos without breaking the bank.

In this post, we’re going to show you the 5 best solutions, including dedicated photo restoration software and beginner-friendly programs for all-round editing. Let’s find out which program works best for you.

PhotoGlory

Need a laptop-friendly photo restoration program? Then go for PhotoGlory. This software employs AI-driven photo restoration tools to repair, clarify, and enhance faded, poorly printed, and damaged pictures. With PhotoGlory, you can quickly remove all defects and colorize black-and-white pictures in just one click. But there are also lots of features for manual editing – healing brush, clone stamp, coloring tool, curves, and so on. Plus, PhotoGlory offers a lifetime license, so you don’t have to worry about paying for a monthly subscription.



AKVIS Retoucher

AKVIS Retoucher is a photo restoration app that is available as a standalone program and as a plug-in for other photo editors. It’s the right choice for those who want to remove date stamps from pictures, get rid of scratches and stains, and fix the composition by cropping images. Along with restoration tools, AKVIS Retoucher offers a useful feature for resizing the canvas by extending image patterns to blank areas. However, this photo editor might seem difficult to use if you have little experience in photo restoration.

VanceAI Photo Restorer

To fix damaged pictures online, you can use VanceAI Photo Restorer. It’s an Internet-based program that lets you edit out defects like creases and spots, denoise photos, and colorize black-and-white images. By the way, VanceAI also offers a desktop program for sharpening, upscaling, and denoising photos – it may serve as an additional tool for restoring old pictures. But the free version of the online service works rather slowly, and you need to purchase credits to speed up the process and get rid of the watermark. There are also limitations in terms of the file size, image resolution, and supported formats.

PhotoWorks

For professional-grade tools and ease of use, don’t hesitate to try PhotoWorks, old photo restoration software for Windows and Mac. This is a feature-rich program where you can remove both minor and major defects with precision. PhotoWorks also lets you correct colors using HSL sliders, RGB curves, Lab Colors, and 3D LUTs. You can also use the simple Geometry tool to fix lens distortions that frequently occur in old photos. And best of all, there’s a batch editing mode that allows you to restore multiple pictures at once, saving you time to take care of other business needs.

Corel Paintshop Pro

For restoring old photos, you can also use Corel Paintshop Pro. Here, you can enlarge images, correct colors, reduce noise, fix exposure, and remove defects from damaged pictures. It also features Smart Photo Fix that allows you to make one-click adjustments to color, exposure, and clarity in an image. But you should keep in mind that this old photo restoration program is not compatible with macOS, and you can only use it on Windows-based computers.

Summary

Now you know 5 best photo restoration software that you can use to process the orders of your clients in no time. These programs help you save time and effort without compromising the quality of your work. To pick the right software, consider the functionality and usability of the app, the capabilities of your computer as well as your needs, budget, and level of skill. So, install the photo editor you like the most and give it a try today.