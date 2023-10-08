When you are trying to defend the organization against a DDOS attack, one crucial tool is that DDOS protection service providers can access your arsenal.

With a DDOS protection provider, the company’s website can stay safe through tactics like collected distributed networks or CDNs or clean pipe method.

Do you know how to protect the website from a DDOS attack? In this article, we will specify five main DDOS protecting providers in the world.

5 Best Managed DDOS Protection Providers In The World

Internet users might be familiar with DDOS attacks from news coverage of high-profile incidents and the regular reports of smaller attacks on websites. To avoid the issue, here are five major DDOS protecting service providers.

1. Prolexic Solution

The service providers offer web performance, web performance, network operation, and media delivery solutions.

Prolexic offers solutions to many industries, such as gaming, software and technology, business services, financial services, and other similar industries.

As per your requirement, you can select the options for protection. Hence, this feature allows you to protect the web and IP-based applications.

However, if a DDOS attack has happened, then this service provider offers you a Service Level Agreement or SLA for consistency and time required to reduce the impact.

The protection provider offers you more options to face and overcome the DDOS attack. Since many additional features are an alternative, you can select them per your requirements.

2. Cloudflare

The service provider offers solutions for e-commerce platforms, websites, API, mobile applications, and SaaS products.

The protection provider offers you the basic plan, where you can get some features like unlimited mitigation for SSL Certification and DDO attacks, and many others.

It also offers you the facility to purchase additional features from the dashboard. You will be provided with all the basic plan features and some other features for the pro plan.

On the other hand, for some of the business plans, you will receive all the features of the Pro plan plus some of the additional features. It is the same with the enterprise plan as well.

3. Radware

Radware is a hybrid DDOS security provider that involves cloud-based DDOS attack prevention, 24*7 cyber attack scrubbing, and Radware’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) support.

The attack prevention service solution offers security to the integrated network, designed to secure the application and data centers. In addition to that, you can also learn more from managed DDOS protection provider in Singapore and gain more insight.

4. Amazon Web Services

AWS, or Amazon Web Service, is a managed DDOS protection provider that safeguards the application while running on AWS.

It secures against the most commonly occurring network and further transports attacks that the target website or application. This is because it offers detection and automatic inline mitigation, reducing application latency and downtime.

Thus, you do not need to engage with AWS Support in order to benefit from DDOS protection. Hence, from AWS, the customer benefits from the automatic protections of the AWS shield standard at no extra cost to defend against most of the common, transported layer and frequently occurring DDOS attacks.

5. Ribbon

Ribbon offers a suite of Session Border Controllers with advanced DDOS mitigation and detection capabilities. It offers DDOS detection and mitigation through configuration and dynamic adaptation at scale, with little to no impact on packet processing or traffic throughput.

ACL policing applies to accessing level control to allow traffic from trusted pre-configured ID addresses.

Similarly, media packet policing accepts only the media packets if they correspond to the negotiated session via SDP signaling.

A DDOS Protection Service Provider Offers Solution To The Problem Faced

Core DDOS solution attributes include the detection of the early stages of an attack, the ability to resolve the source of the attack, and the scale to absorb the volume of traffic.

These are conducted via custom rules or through an evolvement of a set of defensive actions as the attack morphs toward additional targets.

Thus, a DDOS service provider also offers a protection solution to a service level agreement with a TTM or Time To Mitigation guarantee.

In addition to that, most of the DDOS mitigation solution providers collect web application firewall functionality to secure the DDOS attacks at the application layer.