The Philippines car market has witnessed a downturn in 2021 owing to the Covid-19 waves. While 2021 seems not to be a booming year for the domestic automotive industry, the auto brands are looking forward to 2022 with skyrocketing sales figures with a lot of new car launches on the table.

Now that things have bounced back to normalcy, let Philkotse gives new cars seekers the list of best cars in the Philippines that you can buy in 2022.

Toyota Vios – Best sedan car in the Philippines

It’s undeniable that the Toyota Vios is still the number 1 model when it comes to new car buying in the Philippines. It comes as a surprise that the Vios sales still clocked high even amid the economic downturns and pandemic lockdowns.

The Toyota Vios is powered by a strong 1.5-litre 4-cylinder VVT engine that is capable of churning out 107 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque. The Toyota Vios is being offered with some variants in a wide price range which brings in the flexibility to the Filipino buyers.

The famous subcompact sedan is now on sale with a price starting from P 681,000 to P 970,000, making it one of the best cars under 1 million in the Philippines. The great after-sales services with decent availability of spare parts also contribute to the sedan’s success in our country.

Toyota Hilux – Good Pickup in the Philippines

For those who are searching for a vehicle with strong power and decent practicality, Toyota Hilux is certainly a good choice. That’s the main reason making the Hilux one of the best cars in the Philippines market.

The Japanese brand’s strong seller is really practical and capable thanks to a generous cabin space , high ground clearance along with a potent diesel mill under the bonnet.

Powering the Toyota Hilux is a powerful 2.8-litre 4-cylinder diesel motor good for 204 PS of max power at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque at 1,600 – 2,800 rpm. Power is sent to wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission – making it a go-to option for city, highway and rough road drivings.

Currently, the Toyota Hilux is available with 7 variants whose prices range from P 1,135,000 to P 1,895,000.

Toyota Rush – Desirable SUV in Philippines

It’d be a mistake if the list of best cars in Philippines missed out on another big seller of Toyota – the Rush. What makes the Toyota Rush one of the most desired cars of the Philippines?

No one can deny Rush’s charisma. It seems like Toyota has applied the mixed recipe from the Fortuner and Avanza and it works.

The all-new Rush lures in the millennial buyers with its modern look, large seating capacity and boot space, advanced safety and tech and last but not least, excellent driving natures on the country’s roads. Particularly, the Toyota Rush really satisfies the budget conscious buyers since compared to the models of the same segment, the Toyota Rush turns out to be the lowest-priced option.

At present, the Toyota Rush is being offered at the price range of around P 983,000 to P 1,100,000, making it one of the most affordable SUVs in the PH.

Mitsubishi Xpander – All-terrain 7-seater in the Philippines

If you are an avid car nut, the Mitsubishi Xpander shall be familiar to you. Be it one of the most popular cars in the Philippines, the Xpander just comes back with impressive changes in 2022.

While its older-gen car has been quite a success, the 2022 Mitsubishi Xpander is now more aggressive to look at and better-equipped to experience the premium feel.

Powering the latest-gen Xpander is the 1.5-litre MIVEC engine same as the earlier version. It is capable of generating 105 PS of power and 141 Nm of torque and comes paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission.

For the Mitsubishi Xpander colors, the car is available with 6 different colors with a new Blade Silver Metallic shade as the highlight. With massive changes inside-out, the prices of the Xpander aren’t increasing much as it starts from P 1,030,000 and goes up to P,160,000.

If you are looking for a hot new Mitsubishi Xpander, don’t hesitate to check out our Mitsubishi Xpander reviews.

Nissan Navara – Adorable Pickup Truck in Philippines

The last model in the list of best cars in Philippines is none other than Nissan’s success, the Navara. Named among the hottest cars in the Philippines, the Nissan Navara doesn’t lose its charm. The best-selling pickup from Nissan is a great performer not only on the roads but also off it.

It is well-designed to make mincemeat of any road conditions with a trueblue 4×4 system. Powering the car is a 2.5-litre diesel engine supplying 187 HP of max power and 450 Nm of torque while the lower-spec variants get 160 HP and 403 Nm. Power is sent to the wheels via either a 7-speed AT with manual mode or a 6-speed manual transmission.

Best cars to buy in the Philippines with prices

Models Prices in Philippines Toyota Vios Php 681,000 – 1,035,000 Toyota Hilux Php 843,000 – 2,005,000 Toyota Rush Php 983,000 – 1,100,000 Mitsubishi Xpander Php 1,008,000 – 1,143,000 Nissan Navara Php 1,026,000 – 1,761,000

Pay a visit to Phikotse.com for the latest cars with prices in the Philippines.

Buying New Cars In Philippines

If you are setting out to buy a new car but confused by where to go, Philkotse.com is right here for you. Being one of the most trusted platforms for car buy and sell in the Philippines, buying your dream car with Philkotse is as easy as a pie. You can check for the latest auto news, vehicle specs and information, expert reviews on your dream models as well as useful car buying tips on our website. Also, thousands of hot car promos are available for you to choose from in the promotions page. Kotse ba, Philkotse na!