One universal truth among parents is that kids don’t come with instruction manuals. And after mastering infancy and toddlerhood a new, more significant challenge presents itself: school.

Today’s education experience is vastly different from 20 years ago. The proliferation of technology in the classroom, novel methods of learning, and even new subjects represent massive change. For parents, this can create a communication gap between themselves and their kids, making academic support seem a challenge. Thankfully, parents and guardians have several options to help their children academically, enabling them to succeed in the classroom and beyond.

1. Extend Classroom Instruction With Online Tutoring

Classroom instruction gives students a first look at their coursework under the guidance of their teacher. But many kids need more than an initial introduction to new subjects and problem-solving techniques. Plus, the classroom setting can be rife with distractions that aren’t under the students’ control.

Tutoring can be a great complement to classroom instruction, offering focused attention to your child in a controlled setting. Online tutoring services make it easy to find a tutor with the right qualifications for your student. Kids and parents can find a personality fit, rendering the tutoring setting more conducive for learning.

Plus, students aren’t limited in their tutor choice by their location or a narrow range of time slots. With online tutoring, every student has a fair chance to find a qualified tutor to support their academic growth.

2. Pair Experiences With Academics

Learning opportunities aren’t limited to classrooms or tutoring sessions. All of life can present chances to learn more and align formal education with the world around us. Look over your student’s current coursework to consider how you can facilitate real-life experiences that relate.

Many people learn best by doing, so the more your child can try out theories and concepts, the better. Include your child in the family budgeting process to apply their math skills. Treat outings like a field trip, discussing the how and why of your surroundings. No matter your child’s age, there are applicable experiences that can make learning fun.

Get your child’s feedback on what they like learning about to inspire experiential opportunities. Conversely, find ways to facilitate experiences related to their less-favorite subjects. Cookie baking,for example, can teach kids about math and science while providing a sweet reward at the end. Immersing them in situations that show the value of their classroom work can translate into better performance in formal settings.

3. Establish Learning Time and Space at Home

Assess the condition of your home learning space and determine whether it’s the right environment for your child. Generally, distraction-free desks with appropriate technology set kids up for success. If your space is lacking, determine how you can establish a setting that’s feasible for your family.

No matter the size of your home or budget, there are ways to set up a successful learning space. Transform an unused corner into a quiet zone, complete with adequate lighting and reference materials. Keep the setup simple, resisting the urge to over-decorate and instead devote space to the essentials.

Establish quiet hours to ensure the time you’ve reserved for home learning is protected. Treat them as office hours, both for your child’s benefit and yours. Doing so will provide a dual benefit — more time spent learning and the development of healthy habits. Host a family meeting to discuss this change and identify any barriers to its success. Listen to everyone, address concerns, and build a framework to ensure your child has the space and time they need for learning.

4. Cultivate a Strong Sense of Curiosity to Promote Lifelong Learning

Thanks to the proverbial cat, curiosity has earned a poor reputation, but studies indicate that kids who are curious fare better long-term. Intellectual curiosity leads to greater engagement and interest in coursework. And curiosity may lead your child to pursue special interests, possibly enhancing overall life satisfaction.

Cultivate curiosity with your child by first listening. The mind of a child is rife with questions and unique perspectives that often fade with time. Turn their questions back toward them with prompts like, “What do you think?” or “What would you do?” These tactics work on your kids’ problem-solving skills, equipping them with resiliency in school and life.

Apply these same tactics when it comes to coursework, as tempting as it may be to help them step by step. This approach may mean schoolwork takes longer, but it’s time well spent for your child. Help them work through frustrations, acknowledging the legitimacy of their feelings and encouraging them to push forward. Over time, they’ll gain confidence in their problem-solving abilities, which will enhance their performance in the classroom and out of it.

Be a Coach in Your Child’s Academic Success

Coaches don’t step in and play for their athletes, and neither should parents. Take a cue from the world’s most celebrated coaches and establish a customized framework for your child’s unique needs. Not every player needs the same type of coaching or the same solutions — nor does your kid.

Instead, spend time getting to know your child as an individual, learning about their dreams and assessing their academic needs. When you do, you’ll uncover productive ways to support them on their learning journeys. With a thoughtful approach and coaching mentality, you can support your child’s academic endeavors toward a bright future.