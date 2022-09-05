Businesses looking to have a digital footprint have difficulty deciding what to go for. Most start with social media accounts due to the many users on these platforms, but some fail to achieve the targeted outcome.

Algorithms, user preferences, and new posts push your posts out of timelines so fast that your targeted niche misses them. A website becomes the most appropriate option, but many consider it an expensive undertaking.

Many are afraid to venture out and get one without web development or programming skills. WordPress makes it easier for everyone by creating a platform that allows you to build anything under the sun.

You can easily have a blog, e-commerce shop, forum, or paid courses. However, it would be best if you had your website hosted, and this is the other source of migraines since many do not know what to look for in a web hosting provider. To help you navigate this field with ease, below are a few things you should be on the lookout for

1) Features

Many businesses start small with expansion plans for the future. Go for hosts that offer flexible plans where you can scale your activities as your business and traffic online grow. The host should also have fast servers, which ensures your site visitors access data at lightning speed.

Slow sites discourage visitors from exploring. It would help if you also had enough memory to house your site’s files and resources. When unsure about the traffic and content you are likely to experience, check out this guide on Sfgate.com for sites that can handle the influx at any time. Also, consider the server’s uptime. The closer the uptime speed is to 100%, the better. Check whether the provider allows you to create more domains in the future and allows file transfers when looking to migrate to other hosts.

Additionally, consider your navigation around their apps, such as the CPanel, One click installer, and file transfers protocol. The easier it is to navigate, the better. Backup is also an important feature that you should never ignore. Losing all data can be catastrophic but having a running backup option ensures you are always protected.

2) Security

Cyber-attacks have brought multinational firms to their knees, and they will cripple you, too, if you are not careful enough. Websites are major targets as they are known to hold information from their users, and those that conduct financial transactions are a jackpot for hackers. Despite installing a firewall, it would be best to have secondary protection from your website hosting provider.

Most providers now are offering SSL encryption certificates as an essential requirement. It encrypts data immediately, and only the recipient can access and use it. The host needs to have an automated malware detector that allows you to scan files, identify threats and, while at it, remove malware. When looking for further protection, consider a provider that offers add- ons such as SSH, MFA, and domain privacy. Additionally, consider hosts that offer nightly backups. This helps reduce data loss in case of an intrusion.

3) Cost

A website can be costly, and you need to know what you are getting into before you make a financial mess out of it. When starting, consider affordable plans that you can later upgrade from when need be in the future. Take into consideration your site’s traffic and conditions.

Despite taking on an affordable plan, some might not be compatible with your site’s needs. The cheapest hosting option is a shared server where sites share space. The negative impact of this is that it can slow your site down.

This affects your visitors’ experience, and your site’s SEO rating decreases significantly. To ensure your site’s optimization is not compromised by other sites’ traffic, you can consider getting a dedicated server or a managed Dedicated Hosting option. These plans protect you from other site activities hosted by the hosting provider and ensure you only attract independent traffic.

However, this option can be costly and dent your finances in the long run if the website does not convert visitors into a viable business. Additionally, when using a third party, you need to know the initial cost of creating a website, buying domains, and other costs, such as content creation.

4) Support

WordPress experiences white screen errors, compatibility problems, and, at times, internal server errors. Without prior experience, you can spend all night troubleshooting without any progress. A support team available 24/7 is vital to help you survive a website. Consider hosting providers that can be reached through multiple communication channels, as this helps you get your problems solved fast enough.

Additionally, live chats, forums, and blogs are good sources of information; a provider having such should top your list. Since choosing the best provider is hard, check what others say about them in their reviews or on unbiased sites and magazines. This helps you make a more informed decision on which provider to choose.