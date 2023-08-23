Renovation or new home building may involve choosing energy-saving plumbing appliances and fixtures, such as low-flow faucets, fixtures and tankless water heaters that reduce energy use. Such green initiatives will lower water consumption as well as energy use – an aspect valued by current homebuyers as well as prospective ones.

Water heater

No matter their environmental or financial goals, upgrading energy-efficient plumbing fixtures is an effective way for them to make life more eco-friendly or save some money. Not only can energy-efficient upgrades lower utility bills but they are also quieter and longer-lasting than older models – meaning less maintenance or repair work down the line.

An energy-efficient water heater should be your top priority as ineffective ones can add up over time; upgrading to one will significantly decrease their bills!

Faucets

Upgraded faucets in both your kitchen and bathroom not only add aesthetic value, but they can also drastically reduce water consumption by cutting back on the flow rate. In fact, new models that meet EPA guidelines for flow rate can save an average of 2.2 gallons per minute over older ones, which translates to significant energy bill savings and reduced strain on our water supply and heating needs.

Bring down energy and water costs further by installing touchless faucets that offer convenience and savings by being easily turned on or off by touch, whether from your hand, arm, or elbow. Plus, new faucets make your kitchen or bathroom more attractive while potentially increasing its value when selling your home!

Toilets

Replacing older toilets with more efficient ones can cut a family’s total toilet use by up to 60 percent, saving 13,000 gallons annually if all old models were converted with WaterSense labeled models ; that would amount to 360 billion gallons saved per year, equal to what flows over Niagara Falls in nine days!

New toilets that meet EPA WaterSense requirements – which promote and certify water-efficient products similar to Energy Star appliances – have recently hit stores. These stylish one- and two-piece options come equipped with an elongated bowl and sleek tank styling, providing easy access.

Customers may still have concerns about how toilets flush, such as whether or not they clog or require double flushing; however, advances in power-assisted and gravity-flush technology make these units reliable.

Your plumber can assist your customer in selecting one that fits into their space while taking advantage of any water-saving incentives in their community.

Washing machines

Cleaning machines account for one of the three highest energy costs in an average home. If it’s time to replace your old washer, consider purchasing an Energy Star-rated model that can save on both energy and water usage costs.

Modern washing machines consume up to 75% less water and 25% less electricity than their predecessors from just 20 years ago. To maximize your investment, look for high-efficiency machines offering features such as auto-drain and water recirculation.

Energy-efficient upgrades can help customers reduce energy and water bills, reduce carbon emissions, and live in safer home environments.