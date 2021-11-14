Nutritionists say that it is possible to get all the nutrients you need through the foods you eat. However, not everyone consumes enough healthy food to get all of these essential nutrients in today’s busy world. Fortunately, a variety of supplements are available. Here are four of the most common supplements to add to your diet and why they are essential for your health.

1. Magnesium

This mineral is necessary for many different body processes. Most notably, it is a muscle relaxant, and it helps with the following conditions:

Allowing you to relax at night for good quality sleep.

Calming and destressing you

It eases muscle pain after an injury.

Improves constipation by relaxing intestinal muscles.

Not only does taking a magnesium complex help to relax your muscle systems, but it also improves the feelings of stress and anxiety, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol, and regulates blood sugar levels. While the mineral is found in various foods such as nuts, beans, and meat, taking a supplement ensures your body has the necessary amount each day.

2. Vitamin C

While you may take some extra vitamin C when you feel a sore throat coming on, this essential nutrient does more than boost your immune system. This vitamin helps your body fight the damage caused by free radicals. You get exposed to these from the sun, through certain chemicals you ingest, and as a result of pollution in the air you breathe. Taking an adequate amount of this antioxidant keeps your skin looking younger and speeds up the healing process due to these free radicals. While the vitamin is in citrus foods, broccoli, and tomatoes, it’s much easier to use a supplement to ensure you get plenty each day.

3. Vitamin B

When you hear about vitamin B, be aware that there are eight different varieties of this vitamin. Each one is vital to your digestive system. These vitamins help break down fat, protein, and carbohydrates so your body can use the energy. If you don’t have enough of these in your system, your body doesn’t process food adequately, and you can feel tired and sluggish. Since vitamin B is most commonly found in meat, while minimal amounts are available by consuming nuts and seeds, vegans and vegetarians should consider taking a supplement.

4. Calcium

You may be familiar with the fact that milk helps kids have strong bones because it is full of calcium. Fortunately for those of you who can’t drink milk, calcium is available as a supplement. This vital element does exactly as you have always heard; it helps create strong bones and teeth. When you were a child, your body stored calcium within your bones. However, as you age, your body accesses these calcium supplies when you don’t get enough of it through your diet. Unfortunately, your body doesn’t replace the calcium in your bones or teeth when you have extra, so it’s essential to take a supplement so your body doesn’t remove the calcium from your bones.

While eating healthy is important, you may not get enough of the essential vitamins and minerals your body needs. Take these daily supplements for improved long-term health.