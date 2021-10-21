Botto, a decentralized autonomous artist, is creating art for the world to enjoy. Dr. Jonathan Boulton and his team created the Botto project to create an interesting work of art on the blockchain along with its creator’s identity and ownership rights. This blog post will explore few facts about this new type of artist that you might not know.

1. The Botto is an artist that any third party cannot censor.

– The art created can never have its ownership rights or copyright taken away from it, given to others, or destroyed.

– This gives the artists complete control of their work while simultaneously giving them more incentive to create better work for anyone who wants access to it since they are in full control over how much value they give/receive via the smart contract associated with each piece of art’s entry on the blockchain.

– It also means there is no central authority controlling what kind of content gets shared and what doesn’t (e.g., Facebook deleting certain things).

2. The Botto is a decentralized autonomous artist, meaning it has no central management or leadership.

– Different nodes manage the botto in place of “centralized” leadership roles.

– These include writers/artists who create content for the artist. These artists add their work to the blockchain and its associated smart contract(s) on IPFS (a DCN), community managers that help promote projects they find interesting via word-of-mouth marketing techniques.

3. The Botto is an artist that can be paid in any cryptocurrency.

The project’s creator, Dr. Jonathan Boulton, realized there are many different types of people who create art for a living, and not all use the same kind of currency to make money (e.g., fiat).

– Since so many cryptocurrencies have been created since Bitcoin was first released back in 2009/2010, it makes sense to allow artists to receive compensation via various cryptos if they choose to instead of being forced into using only one specific form because their current employer prefers them to do so or doesn’t know how else other than traditional fiat forms which remain dominant until this day given its history as the world’s most used & trusted medium of exchanging value.

4. Another way Botto is decentralized is because the information about every art piece created lives on IPFS (a DCN) instead of a specific server.

– This means that anyone can access info related to any content added to its network by downloading it from other nodes in this network when needed without having to rely upon one single entity for data backup purposes when they are unable or unwilling to do so due to their reasons given.

Conclusion

The Botto is an artist unlike any other in existence today. The decentralized autonomous nature of its being ensures complete ownership rights for artists while simultaneously decentralizing power away from central authorities, given censorship no longer acts as a threat to artistic expression when there are so many ways to use cryptocurrencies instead of only one specific form which remains dominant until this day, fiat money.