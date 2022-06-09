Domestic cleaning is one of the many things that requires ongoing maintenance and is often an added pressure in the home. Most people work these days, leaving precious little time and energy to clean. There are a variety of reasons to get a professional cleaner’s help for your home, including high cleaning quality and conserving your valuable time. However, if you are a keen cleaner and always find time to complete your cleaning yourself, we have a few tips to overcome common cleaning challenges. We have gathered these from our years in the business and hope they will help you make your home sparkle every time.

Use The Right Products and Tools

Don’t buy into the cleaning manufacturers advertising trap that encourages you to purchase different specialty products for each house cleaning aspect. This doesn’t help with cleanliness and only ensures you put money in their pockets and end up with a cupboard full of things you will seldom, if ever, use! Instead, stick to simple and few products such as an all-purpose disinfectant, disinfecting bathroom cleaner, and a wood and tile safe floor cleaner. Use the same approach for tools. The best items for a spotless house include quality microfiber cloths, sponges, a handled scrub brush, a scraper, a HEPA vacuum that works on hard floors and carpets, a duster, mop, and a toothbrush for fiddley areas.

Declutter and Systemise

Many homes are full of clutter. Moving excess stuff or putting it in designated storage areas while you clean will make the process easier. Take a top-to-bottom cleaning approach, as dust and debris from higher areas will fall below, and you don’t want to double your cleaning load by vacuuming first and then dusting. Take one task at a time to keep everything orderly.

Get High and Low

Get to high and hard-to-reach places with a long stick fitted with a duster or a sock secured with a rubber band. Get down low and examine hard-to-reach or see low spots when you’re finished, ensuring nothing is missed.

Vacuum Efficiently

A good vacuum makes all the difference to a pristine house. We recommend a HEPA filter variety that helps clean dust particles from the floors and air without re-releasing them. This also helps with allergy prevention and management, as many people have dust mite allergies. Plug your vacuum into the house’s central room as this will save you time because you can continue vacuuming without having to double back to remove the cord and plug it into another socket. If your cord is too short, you can always add an extension.

Call On A Professional and Trusted Cleaners

There are many dedicated domestic cleaning companies, priding themselves on giving the best service to every client. A professional cleaner is a great option to help you find more “me time” or to have time for other things more important to you.