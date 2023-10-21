The video volume often turns out to be too low due to recording mistakes, a faulty microphone, etc. But you can easily fix it in post-production. Don’t know how? Then read on to find out how to increase the volume of a video using the best 4 programs. You will discover a couple of mobile apps, a desktop video editor, and an online service. Now, let’s see what they have to offer to help you perfect your footage.

Video Volume Booster for iOS Devices

Video Volume Booster is a mobile app available for an iPad and iPhone. The app is designed specifically for adjusting the sound of video clips, so you can use it to make a video louder as well. The program allows you to increase the volume of your clips by up to 1500%.

The good thing about this app is that it doesn’t change the original quality of your footage. Besides, Video Volume Booster recognizes most of the commonly used file formats, such as MP4, MOV, and FLV.

But the app requires iOS 14.0 or later, so make sure you have the latest version before installing Video Volume Booster on your smartphone.

AudioFix for Android Smartphones

If you want to adjust the sound of your footage on an Android-based device, you can download AudioFix. With this app, you can easily improve the audio quality of your footage by cleaning background noise and changing the volume. Moreover, there are several ways you can save the final result: export it in the original size, compress the video for sharing, and extract the audio separately.

Clipify for Desktop Video Editing

To increase the video volume on a computer, you can use Clipify. This is a powerful video editor with a full suite of easy-to-use tools. Here, you can quickly increase the volume up to 600%. It also lets you mute parts of your footage, record audio comments, and add a tune from the built-in collection of 200+ royalty-free music tracks and sound effects.

If you’d like to go further sound adjustment, you can change the background, stabilize a shaky video, use the embedded screen recorder, add text notes to your clips, and more.

Clipify offers plenty of export options to save videos in the best quality for sharing online, viewing on bigger screens, and playing them on popular mobile devices.

VEED for Online Editing

Reluctant to install anything on your computer or phone? No problem. Just use a browser-based video editor, such as VEED. It offers a range of features to help you create professional-quality videos. On this online platform, you can increase the clarity of your video sound and change the volume the way you need.

Its features also let you adjust the audio levels and create smooth transitions between clips. However, VEED does not support some of the video formats, so make sure your footage meets the requirements before getting down to work.

Wrapping Up

In this post, we have talked about 4 editing tools for adjusting the sound of your footage. For more programs and details, check out this article about how to increase the volume of a recorded video. So, let’s sum up what we’ve just discussed. To change the video volume without having to download anything, you can edit your footage online with a web-based program – VEED.

For quick sound adjustment on a computer or laptop, you can use Clipify, a feature-rich video editor for beginners and pros. To enhance videos on a mobile phone, download Video Volume Booster from the App Store or AudioFix from Google Play.

Now, it’s time to pick the video editor that meets your needs and take your footage to the next level.