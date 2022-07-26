What is affiliate marketing? According to statistics from the research company Forrester, the affiliate market is growing by 10% every year, so you may have already heard about it. First of all, affiliate marketing is a proven online method to earn money. Every user, just like you, can register in the affiliate network and choose the brand that you want to promote. Then all that’s left is to recommend offers on the Internet. For this purpose, you can use social media, websites, or applications.

What is an affiliate network?

The affiliate network is an intermediary in affiliate marketing. It collects offers from advertisers and allows you to create your affiliate campaign by accessing useful tools. You will find there a lot of offers in various categories, from fashion to car parts. The MyLead network gives you access to over 3,000 available affiliate programs. Choose one of them and generate a unique affiliate link that you will promote online. When someone uses this link, the affiliate network will pass to you the rate that was agreed with the advertiser.

How affiliate marketing works

Kate is 27 years old and wants to start earning money online. Therefore, she registers in MyLead and chooses the Sephora brand offer because she is interested in the beauty industry. After generating the affiliate link, she shares it on her social media platforms. She places a link on various Facebook groups of which she is a member, where users recommend products and exchange information. She also recommends Sephora’s offer on her Instagram stories, allowing her followers to go to the offer page by clicking on the added sticker. The link is also included in the description on her TikTok, where she shares videos showing how she does her makeup using Sephora cosmetics. Every time someone uses Kate’s link, money flows to her PayPal account, because this is the payment model she chose.

Earning money on social media

Wherever you come from, you probably already have a social media account. However, the key is to check and analyze how to use social media to earn money. On Instagram, you can put the affiliate link on your story or bio, on TikTok in your description, and on Facebook – in your posts and comments.

If you want to increase your earnings, remember to create creative and unique content that will attract your audience. Don’t be afraid to experiment. Why not create your own infographic in Canva or a short video on YouTube Shorts? The more diverse your content is, the more likely it will be interesting to your potential customers.

Free art tools:

Canva,

Pixlr,

Figma,

Desygner.

How to make money on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok? Earning money online [MyLead Affiliate Network]

Use the available tools

One of the advantages of affiliate networks is free access to tools useful in affiliate marketing. In MyLead you will find a variety of tools. Which of them will work for you depends a lot on your traffic source. Some of them however will prove useful regardless of where the users come from to your listings.

Link cloaking

One of the basic tools in affiliate marketing is the so-called masking links, i.e., skillful configuration of affiliate links so that they are not detected by moderators of other websites. This is especially important in the case of social media, where moderating bots often remove affiliate links, depriving publishers of their source of earnings.

If you want to prevent this from happening, all you need to do is use one of the link masking tools available online. In MyLead you will find the HideLink tool. It creates a separate page to which enemy bots are redirected, while the real audience goes straight to your offer.

Banners

If you want to invest in advertising your links, banner ads can come in handy. In affiliate networks, you will find many tools that allow you to quickly and efficiently create and share a banner. Remember to include the so-called CTA – Call to Action, i.e., an incentive for the user to take a specific action, for example clicking your link.

Content Locker

Many people involved in affiliate marketing use blogs or their own websites for promoting the products. In this case, a Content Locker may come in handy. Thanks to this tool, you can block users’ access to selected, exceptionally attractive content. In order to be able to get to know the material, recipients must complete a specific task using your affiliate link. This way, you can easily earn money from the content you create on the Internet.

There are many ways to make money from affiliate marketing. But first, you have to start. Register in the MyLead affiliate network and start earning money online.