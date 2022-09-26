One of the things that have made online counseling popular is the Covid 19 pandemic. Also, the fact that it is easier to reach and help patients living miles away has contributed to its popularity. Online counseling platforms make counseling accessible and cost-effective. Unfortunately, not all online counseling platforms are good for you. Some are scammers and will leave you worse off. But if you choose the right counseling platform, you will enjoy the immense benefits such platforms come with.

Online counseling is convenient and allows you to receive the service on a short commute. It allows you to access and receive psychotherapy services even when the therapist is far away. Besides, you do not need to prepare yourself before receiving the services. You can go through the sessions while still in your pajamas.

Online counseling is flexible. It allows the therapist to share things that would be difficult to share if sitting in a doctor’s office. But of course, it comes with a few challenges: connectivity issues and making video calls. The two are some of the things that may boggle you down when you choose to use online counseling platforms. Fortunately, most online counseling platforms use different approaches to benefit their clients. So, you will need to review a few of them and choose one whose approach works for you. Here are tips that could help you choose the right online counseling platform.

1. Check Accreditation And The License.

Since psychotherapy may not be legally protected in your state, unqualified people try to offer the service through unregistered platforms. So if you are receiving the service for the first time, it may be necessary to ensure that the platform is genuine.

Qualified psychologists must be registered and licensed by the state where they practice. Different states have licensing laws to ensure that only trained, and qualified professionals offer counseling services. The laws protect clients and provide recourse in case of problems. Therefore, ensure to check for accreditation and credentials. Do not judge them by the advertisements or posts they write on their websites.

Also, unscrupulous therapists will add titles and letters after or before their names. Be on the lookout for such letters since they signify nothing. Also, check if the state licensing board regulates the title. Ask them if they have the necessary license from the state. If you doubt, request for registration number so that you can crosscheck. If the therapist becomes bristles and defensive, move to the next one.

2. Type of Communication and Security of The Platform

Most platforms offer counseling through phones, video calls, or messaging apps. Therefore, a good platform should provide a channel that is convenient to you.

Counseling sessions are private, so the therapist should not conduct sessions on platforms open to the public—also, the security of the platform matters. Remember you will be sharing private and confidential information. So a secure platform- probably with end-to-end encryptions could be the best option. If you will be using an app, it needs to verify your therapist’s identity before you delve into detailed discussions.

Doing your sessions on a platform that meets HIPAA standards may be helpful. In addition, the therapist should conduct sessions in quiet and confidential locations.

The therapist should also present themselves in a manner that helps you to relax; you will need to trust them before sharing your confidential information. Check out if they are organized, and carry themselves out professionally. In some cases, you may need to listen to your gut. If it crosses your mind that the platform is unreliable, discard it.

3. Length And Frequency Of Sessions

Counseling sessions should take between one to two hours. However, you should be free to choose how much time to spend with the therapist. Platforms with fixed schedules may inconvenience you. You may need shorter and more frequent schedules if you are busy. Therefore, determine if the platforms will allow you to have shorter or longer sessions depending on your needs.

Also, some platforms will allow you to choose a therapist to work with. Therefore, decide whether you will work with a female or male therapist. They should also allow you to choose the social site for the sessions. Skype and whatsapp are the most popular. But, a platform that offers services through various sites could be the best for you.

Of course, plenty of vital tips could help you choose the right online counseling platform. However, the platform’s security, flexibility, and length of the sessions you plan to have matter. Also, consider the frequency of the sessions and whether the platform is accredited and licensed.