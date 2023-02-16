When buying items for your home, it can be easy to think of practicality above all else. While yes, items do need to serve a purpose, this shouldn’t come at the expense of visual style, and the items should compliment and suit your overall aesthetic image.

We might not think of things like flatware and cups when it comes to interior design, with many of us considering these to be an afterthought.

However, flatware is incredibly important and can work to tie together the overall appearance of our home. Flatware and cups can also denote specific religious significance, such as a silver tray or a Kiddush cup, which is important to keep in mind before you make a final decision. We’ve put together a guide with three tips for choosing flatware and cups to suit your décor. Check it out below.

Think About the Material

Flatware can be constructed using a wide range of different materials. The exact type you choose will depend entirely on your personal preferences and, of course, your budget. You’ll most commonly find flatware made out of stainless steel, which is a tough and durable material ideal for this purpose. The good thing about stainless steels is how versatile it is. It acts as a neutral tone and will fit in with almost any interior design aesthetic or visual appearance.

Silver is another common choice for flatware, but this will obviously come with a higher price tag. However, silver flatware can be a fantastic addition to your home and can give your décor a real boost.

Table Arrangement

The materials of your flatware aren’t everything you need to think about. You’ll also need to consider how the flatware is arranged and how it will interact with other elements on your dining table. If your dining room has a particular style or atmosphere, it’s important that you take this into consideration and only choose flatware that compliments the surrounding environment. Failure to do so can cause clashes that may create a visually unappealing effect.

What About Storage?

Regular flatware will get used every day, so it can be stored in a nearby drawer to allow for easy access. However, if you have special flatware, such as silver items, you might only want to use it on special occasions that only come around once or twice a year. Storing your expensive flatware in the meantime is crucial. It will keep it safe and free from damage and degradation. Consider storing it in a display cabinet. Not only will this protect the items, but it will also keep them on display to dazzle your visitors and dinner guests.

Conclusion

Maintaining a consistent visual appearance is an integral part of successful interior design. Your flatware should compliment and even accentuate the overall look of your home, so you will need to choose your items carefully to avoid creating clashes or cases of incompatibility. Think about the materials, consider the table arrangement, and store your expensive flatware correctly when it is not in use.