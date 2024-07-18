Addiction to alcohol is a serious issue, and most times, individuals are unsuccessful in fighting against the urge to consume alcohol due to a lack of willpower or the right knowledge. This is a reason why outpatient alcohol rehab centers are gaining popularity. These facilities offer patients with complete medical assistance while enabling them to lead a normal life.

However, one common question that arises in mind before enrolling in an alcohol rehab center is the cost associated and whether their insurance covers the expenses. Well, if you have insurance for outpatient alcohol rehab covered by Tricare, you are in for some luck since this insurance provider offers comprehensive plans for ex-veterans and their family members, which cover alcohol rehab as well. But the real question that arises here is whether outpatient alcohol rehab is the right choice for you. To find out the answer, refer to the article below:

What is Outpatient Alcohol Rehab?

Outpatient alcohol treatment is a system where the individual is treated for their alcohol addiction without them having to stay in the rehabilitation center. An outpatient alcohol rehab center is different from an inpatient rehab center in the sense that in the latter, one needs to stay in the rehab center for an extended period of time for treatment. However, in the former, you continue living your normal life and are asked to visit the facility at a particular time of the day.

Reasons to Join an Outpatient Alcohol Rehab Center

Now that you have understood what an outpatient alcohol rehab center is let us look at the three major reasons why enrolling in one might be a great idea to fight addiction:

One Can Continue Living Their Normal Life

One of the reasons people don’t prefer enrolling in a rehab center is because they feel that it will impact their day-to-day lives and even hamper their employment. However, what they don’t know is that outpatient alcohol rehab centers generally operate during the evening or off hours so one can continue living a normal life.

Moreover, visits to rehabilitation centers are protected by the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), which means that your employer can’t fire you if you are missing from the workplace for some time during working hours. However, remember that this act doesn’t protect you from loss of pay.

Individuals Have More Family Support

If you opt for outpatient treatment, you will have more family support because, at the end of the day, you can go back home to your loved ones. Moreover, family counseling and therapy can also be incorporated into the treatment procedure, where the framework of the family ties is accessed, and the therapist works on the belief system of the entire family as a whole to help the addict emerge victorious.

Helps Detoxify Yourself in a Safe Environment

When you sign in for an outpatient alcohol detox program, you get the best of both worlds. On the one hand, you get the guidance of medical professionals who help you manage the signs of detoxification and fight the urge to fall back into the same pattern. On the other hand, you also have the continuous support of your family since you are not staying at a treatment facility away from your loved ones.

Why is it Important to Have a Rehabilitation Program Insurance Coverage?

Enrolling in a rehabilitation program without insurance can be really expensive, especially if you are already struggling financially due to your addiction. Hence, it is important to find an insurance policy that covers treatment for substance abuse.

The insurance programs that cover substance abuse provide financial assistance for the following:

Outpatient treatment

Intensive Inpatient treatment

Medical detoxification

Medication for continuing sobriety

Conclusion

Most people believe that since rehabilitation centers are really expensive and take a huge financial toll on an individual’s life, it is better to deal with their addiction alone. However, they fail to realize that battling with addiction without professional help is a perfect recipe for failure. This is the reason why it is important to find an insurance provider that covers rehabilitation facilities in their program.

Addiction is not only a huge mental and physical burden but also leads to financial instability. However, when you have an insurance plan covering rehabilitation facilities, you can confidently move forward in your healing journey.