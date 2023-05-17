Small businesses, medium-sized businesses, large businesses, or businesses in between – listen up. All of you have the same goal, right? And that’s to create long-term brand awareness and expand your target audiences with the main idea of earning more revenue and sustaining it.

Well, simply, none of this is possible without a strong SEO strategy. SEO stands for search engine optimization, and it’s the process that is used to optimize the technical aspect of a website, as well as its content relevance and link popularity, so its pages are seen as more relevant and popular amongst search queries.

From building trust and credibility for your brand to supporting your content marketing, a good SEO plan will help to take your business efforts from a five to a 10…

Here’s how.

1. It Boosts Credibility and Trust

When a website ranks highly on the SERPs (search engine results pages), it means it’s usually regarded as a high-quality and trustworthy source. When your site is valued as this, it instantly boosts the credibility of your brand.

By spending time adding and improving content to your site, not to mention researching keywords and increasing your site speed, you’ll be taking the right steps to help your site move up in the rankings.

Of course, not everyone knows where to start when it comes to SEO. Whether you hire an SEO agency or you enroll on a search engine optimisation course to take on the work yourself, it’s always an investment.

2. It Supports Your Content Marketing

SEO and original website content are a match made in heaven. When you create content that is useful and helpful to your visitors (this includes images, videos, text, etc.), your site will naturally start to rise in the search engine rankings.

However, when SEO gets involved, it helps to support your content marketing efforts. For example, make sure to regularly upload and update high-quality content and ensure it’s all optimized for the keywords you want to rank for.

This is because SERPs value freshness and like website owners to be on top of changing trends and subjects, as it provides users with the best and most accurate information possible in real-time.

3. It Can Help You To Reach More People

And that’s what it’s all about, right? But let’s backtrack.

Many marketing campaigns usually focus on a defined target audience. However, SEO can help you to attract anyone with search intent 24/7, regardless of the stage they’re at in the buying process. So, if you focus on target keywords over demographics like you usually would with social advertising and PPC ads, you can attract more potential buyers or clients who might be interested in linking up with your business.

In terms of this, make sure you create a list of the keywords that you, as a brand, want to rank for.

You can then use keyword research tools (this is the kind of stuff you’ll learn in an SEO course) to expand on this. Then, you can use your competitive research to scale down your list by finding out who your competitors are and the kind of keywords that they are ranking for.

Plus, where their backlinks are, as these are really important, too. You can use this info to adapt and create a killer SEO strategy.

Don’t Neglect SEO

Whether you’re a new business looking to break into a market or you’re an established company looking for new and innovative ways to increase your visibility, having a good SEO strategy is one of the first and most important steps to take. Watch your SERP rank rise!