Online casinos have come a long way since the early days of clunky graphics and basic gameplay. Despite the industry’s rapid growth and technological advancements, a handful of myths just won’t quit. They linger in comment sections, pop up in casual conversations, and even sneak into so-called “expert” advice.

You’ve probably heard them before. Maybe you’ve even believed them. But it’s time to set the record straight. Whether you’re a fan of online slots or table games, let’s debunk three misconceptions about online casinos you should leave behind in 2025.

Myth #1: “Online Casino Games Are Rigged”

This is the granddaddy of all online casino myths. It’s easy to see why people think this way. You lose a few spins in a row, your balance dips faster than you’d like, and suddenly the game feels “unfair.” But here’s the reality: online casino games are not rigged. They’re designed with something called a house edge, and that’s a big difference.

What’s the house edge?

It’s the built-in advantage that ensures the casino makes a profit over time. Think of it like this: casinos don’t need to cheat because the math is already in their favor. Every game, whether it’s roulette, blackjack, or slots, is programmed to give the house a slight statistical edge. This doesn’t mean you can’t win – it just means the odds favor the house in the long run.

But what about fairness?

Online games use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure every spin, card draw, or dice roll is completely random. Licensed casinos are regulated by gaming authorities that test and audit these RNGs regularly. If a casino manipulates outcomes, they risk losing their license – and their reputation, which is their most valuable asset.

Myth #2: “RTP Guarantees Short-Term Wins”

Ah, the famous Return to Player (RTP). It’s plastered all over game descriptions, and many players treat it like a crystal ball. “This game has a 96% RTP? I’m guaranteed to get 96% of my money back!” Not quite.

What does RTP really mean?

RTP represents the average percentage of all wagered money that a game will pay back to players over millions of spins. It’s a long-term statistical measure, not a short-term promise. If you spin a slot 100 times, don’t expect exactly 96 of your 100 coins to return magically. In fact, you could win big, lose it all, or anything in between.

So what matters in the short term? Two words: volatility and variance. These determine how often and how much a game pays out.

High-volatility games offer big wins, but they’re rare.

Low-volatility games pay out smaller amounts more frequently.

If you’re chasing short-term wins, pay attention to a game’s volatility instead of fixating on its RTP. It’ll give you a better idea of what to expect – though, like all gambling, there are no guarantees.

Myth #3: “You Can Beat the Casino Long-Term”

This is where dreams meet reality. The idea that you can develop a foolproof system to consistently beat the house is appealing, sure. But it’s just not how things work.

Why can’t you win long-term?

Because the house edge is always there, quietly doing its job. Every game you play, every spin you take, is mathematically designed to give the casino a small advantage. This edge doesn’t disappear because you’ve had a lucky streak or mastered a betting system.

But what about professional gamblers?

Yes, some people make a living from gambling – but they’re the exception, not the rule. Professional gamblers often focus on skill-based games like poker, where you play against other people, not the house. Even then, it’s incredibly tough. For games of chance like slots or roulette, the odds are fixed, and no strategy can overcome that over time.

So, What’s the Takeaway?

Online casino games aren’t rigged – they just operate with a house edge that ensures the casino stays profitable.

RTP is a long-term average, not a guarantee of short-term wins.

While big wins are possible, consistently beating the casino over the long haul isn’t realistic. Unless you’re in the rare category of professional gamblers (and even they have their ups and downs).

If you enjoy playing, do it for entertainment, not as a money-making strategy. Set limits, play responsibly, and treat any winnings as a bonus – not an expectation. And most importantly, let’s leave these myths where they belong: in the past.