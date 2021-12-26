With the way things are going within the gaming industry right now, many people seem to be getting the feeling that this once great industry has become somewhat stale.

This statement may be true in some aspects. However, there are still plenty of genres out there that are more innovative than ever, and that is exactly what we are going to be talking about in this article.

In this article, we will be telling you about three gaming genres that you have to try right now, as well as giving you a brief introduction to each in case it is something you would like to give a shot.

Indie Games

Indie games differ immensely between one another, and to try and categorise them all under a brief description would be an impossible task.

However, one thing we can say about Indie games as a whole is that they are highly unique compared to the bland triple-A titles that come out today, and they also just feel like they have been crafted with care.

In reality, indie games have a little something for everyone, and no matter what type of game you like, indie games will have you covered.

If you want to dive into this genre, go and play and try out any of the best indie games listed here. You’ll quickly come to see what you have been missing out on.

Live Entertainment Services

Online entertainment services often get forgotten by the vast majority of the gaming crowd. However, this is entirely to their detriment.

Participating in things like football betting or trying to accurately predict the winner of an upcoming sports game can be a truly challenging experience, one that is offered by few other game genres today.

As well as just sports betting, online entertainment hubs also usually feature some sort of casino experience which can be an amazing change of pace compared to the “normal” gaming experience.

If you have never tried betting or visited an online casino before, feel free to give them a shot.

You may just find that you like this genre much more than you might expect.

MMOs

If you are looking for something that you can get invested in for potentially thousands of hours, MMO’s are the perfect fit.

MMO’s are online games that vary in substance, but the one common component that all MMO’s share is the upwards of thousands of people who are able to play on a single server, meaning that the community is almost always a big part of whichever game is in question.

In addition, most MMOs have a good story as well as an amazing progression system to keep players invested, so you will almost never find yourself without something to do when playing an MMO.

You’ll be in good hands with any of the most popular MMO’s, and you will have practically endless hours of fun waiting ahead of you if you opt to give any of them a chance.

Have any of our entries piqued your interest? If so, you should definitely give them a try.

Just because the mainstream gaming routes have become a little lacklustre when compared to times of the past, doesn’t mean that there aren’t still amazing games out there.

Have fun.