With increased incidents and threats of violence to all types of buildings and facilities today, many property owners and business leaders are looking for ways to improve security. A door access card reader system can provide peace of mind by limiting who can enter a building. While many organizations have security protocols, surveillance cameras, and security personnel in place, key card systems can control physical access.

A key card entry system boasts a variety of benefits to help create safer, more secure buildings. Card reader access control uses security cards, card readers for doors, and an electric key card door lock. When a security card is either swiped or in close proximity to the reader, the door is unlocked, and entry is allowed. Some systems use a key card, while others rely on key fobs to gain access. In both situations, however, the physical item has to be present for someone to access the door. Once the door closes back, the lock activates, and the door is secure again. These systems easily allow authorized users in while keeping others out.



If you have stayed in a hotel recently, you have undoubtedly experienced this technology as many now use key card entry for rooms. Aside from hotels, however, office buildings, residential units, and other secure facilities like schools can all benefit from the security provided by a key card access system. Let’s take a look at some establishments that can benefit from a card access control system.

1. Multifamily Buildings

Building security and tenant satisfaction are top priorities for most apartment owners and property managers. Access control can significantly impact building operations, security, and tenant peace of mind. Key card access systems can ensure that only those with appropriate credentials can enter the building. In general, access control with a key card or key fob creates a safer, quieter, more private living environment for apartment buildings and complexes.

Aside from access to residential buildings, key card control can also limit entry into other areas or facilities within the apartment complex. Many buildings offer amenities such as swimming pools, gyms, and technology centers. To keep residents safe and prevent unauthorized access, owners and managers can install key card controls in those areas as well. A comprehensive access control system across the entire residential complex can create a safer and more secure environment.

2. Office Buildings

Given the recent rise of workplace threats, companies today are looking for robust security measures to monitor, restrict, and manage access to buildings. A key card access system can provide peace of mind that employees, buildings, and property are protected. Commercial buildings usually have multiple entry points that create security vulnerabilities. A complete key card entry system can allow security personnel and business leaders to set specific credentials, time frames, and schedules that are personalized to individual facility access levels. Key cards can be issued to employees, clients, contractors, delivery personnel, and others.

3. Schools and Universities

As discussed, key card entry systems can be very effective for managing security at large residential buildings and commercial offices. A card access system can be a bit trickier at schools and universities but can prove to be an essential security asset. Schools should be safe places of learning for students at all levels. Recent violent events in schools have shone a spotlight on the vulnerability of university and school buildings. As a part of a comprehensive security plan, academic facilities can use key cards to manage and control access. Students, faculty, and staff can have the ease of access required while keeping out unauthorized people. Capabilities also allow administrators to revoke privileges or cancel cards quickly.

Safety, security, and peace of mind are perhaps the greatest benefits of a key card access system. From apartment buildings and schools to office buildings, a variety of facilities can benefit from access control.