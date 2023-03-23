What is 2ix2.com?

2ix2.com is a website that offers live streams of various TV channels without registration1. However, according to some sources2, the use of 2ix2.com is illegal and can result in a fine or a lawsuit. The website also has many ads and pop-ups that can be annoying or harmful. I would not recommend using 2ix2.com for watching TV online.

Why is 2ix2.com illegal?

2ix2.com is illegal because it streams TV channels without the consent of the rights holders123. This violates the copyright law and can result in legal consequences for both the website operators and the users. 2ix2.com also does not have a proper imprint and may hide viruses or malware in its streams2. Therefore, it is not advisable to use 2ix2.com for watching TV online.

In which country 2ix2.com is based?

We could not find any reliable information about the country of origin of 2ix2.com. The website does not have an imprint or a contact page that could reveal its location. It seems to target users from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, but it may operate from outside the European Union. Perhaps you can try to look for other sources that might have more details about 2ix2.com.

On which platform 2ix2.com is based?

The website does not provide any details about its technology or infrastructure. It seems to use a simple web interface that allows users to stream TV channels without registration. Perhaps you can try to look for other sources that might have more details about 2ix2.com.

What are some legal alternatives for watching TV online?

There are some legal alternatives for watching TV online that offer free or paid streaming services. Some of the free sites include Crackle, Viewster, Tubi TV, and Popcornflix. These sites have a variety of movies and TV shows that you can watch without registration or subscription. However, they may also have ads and limited content selection. Some of the paid sites include YouTube TV, Sling TV, DAZN, DirecTV Now, Yupp TV, Now TV, Hulu, Pluto TV and Disney+Hotstar. These sites offer more channels and features, such as live sports, DVR, on-demand content, and original shows. However, they may also require a monthly fee and a compatible device to stream.