As California continuously fights problems revolving around homelessness, ADU brought opportunities for various individuals to enjoy housing privileges within the state.

Accessory Dwelling Units also known as ADUs are defined as secondary suit built within the same lot of the original residency address of the real estate owner. Through ADU, individuals are given a chance to enjoy a complete independent living facility for one or more people.

AB 976 provides an extended ability for real estate owners to construct and manage an affordable ADU unit. As AB 976 approaches its due in 2025, a permanent provision was issued called the new California ADU laws. Through this provision, real estate owners are enabled to construct ADUs on the same property as existing rentals.

The permanent provisions of the said law state that local agencies cannot impose owner-occupancy requirements for ADU constructions permitted after January 1, 2025. However, local agencies can impose owner-occupancy requirements for Junior ADU projects. ADU laws provide various opportunities not only for individuals looking for a home to stay but also for real estate owners who are looking for additional income. Aside from that, ADU may also add value to the property, enabling more space suitable for various purposes.

ADU laws involve provisions relating to height restrictions and other policies that real estate owners must uphold. One of the ADU laws implemented is AB 221 ADU Bill which states that a local agency may provide for the creation of Accessory Dwelling Units within their respective areas which will allow single or multifamily to gain access and rights to a residential unit by ordinance. This ordinance must abide by the following:

● Designate areas within the local agency jurisdiction where Accessory Dwelling Units are permitted to be constructed. The selection of areas must be based on the adequacy of water and sewer services together with the consideration of Accessory Dwelling Units’ impact on the traffic flow and public safety.

● Impose standard requirements on Accessory Dwelling Units which include but are not limited to height, setback, landscape, parking, structural review, maximum size of a unit, and other standards that prevent adverse effects on real estate properties that are listed under the California Register of Historical Resources.

Accessory Dwelling Units are a great addition to real estate properties as they provide various advantages for the real estate owner. The Accessory Dwelling Units are not only used as an alternative passive income, but they can also serve as another home for extended families of the residential owner. Enabling to establish a tight-knit relationship within the family. Through ADUs, homelessness can be lessened while enabling individuals to come together.