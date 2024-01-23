Thousands of road crashes occur daily in the US. While the reasons behind such trends might be multifaceted, it is crucial to understand road accident statistics if such figures are to be reduced.

In 2020, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recorded almost 5.25 million accidents. Of this, 35,766 were fatal, while another 3,621,681 resulted in property damage and 1,593,390 in injuries.

A critical analysis of road accident statistics might provide the answers we have been seeking. This article provides valuable insights into accident causes, victims, and probable locations. Keep reading to know more.

Causes of Car Accidents

Road accident statistics reveal that human error is the primary cause of such incidents. The actions of drivers, pedestrians, passengers, and other road users can determine their safety on the road.

However, drunk driving and speeding remain the most prevalent causes of crashes, both attributed to human behavior. Drunk driving occurs when a driver operates a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, while speeding results from drivers losing control of their cars at high speeds.

Over the years, much has been said on the subject of drunk driving, but this has done little to reduce the many casualties due to this vice. In reality, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol is a leading road accident cause.

A report released by Forbes showed that 35 percent of road fatalities were caused by drunk driving. Most DUI accidents happened at night, with the state of Montana recording the highest number of DUI-related fatalities.

Speeding

Driving above the speed limit results in 29 percent of fatal road accidents. Speeding outrightly increases the risk of sustaining severe injuries from a collision. That said, statistics show that South Carolina has the highest rates of speed-related accidents.

Car Accident Statistics Explained

Here is a closer look at fatal car accident statistics

Fatality Rates

The number of fatal accidents has been rising over the years. According to the NHTSA, there was a seven percent increase in 2020 compared to 2019. Moreover, 38,824 people died from 35,766 fatal motor accidents.

Fortunately, less than one percent of motor accidents are fatal. The highest number of road user accident-related deaths was drivers (19,519), followed by pedestrians (6,516). Passengers and motorcyclists follow closely with 5,966 and 5,579, respectively.

In addition to speeding and drunk driving, distracted driving was also noted to be a significant contributor to accidents. Distracted drivers caused 2,974 crashes.

Age

Accident fatalities by age showed that minors accounted for 11 percent of fatal accidents, with 4,414 people under 20 dying in crashes. Injuries in this age group were also quite common.

Even though newly licensed motorists posed a risk due to inexperience, drivers between 25 and 34 were more likely to be injured or killed in vehicle accidents. When it comes to impaired driving, teenagers are more likely to be involved in DUI-related accidents.

Senior drivers are also a concern in road safety as more than 6,500 people over 65 died from accidents. This was attributed to delayed reaction times from cognitive and physical impairments.

Gender

As we look into car accident causes, age and gender analysis can be pretty helpful. Despite American roads being open to users of all genders and ages, the risks may vary based on these factors.

With these sentiments in mind, it was observed that male drivers were more likely to be injured and killed in road accidents. Approximately, 28,033 men were killed in crashes in 2020 compared with 10,690 women. However, the injury rates were almost equal, as 1,159,030 males and 1,122,884 females sustained injuries from accidents.

So, why are men involved in more fatal accidents than women? An analysis of driving behavior based on gender might help us understand this. While only 13,033 women died in drunk driving accidents, 39,393 males died from the exact cause.

Men were also found to engage more in high-risk behaviors like aggressive driving and speeding. More men ran through red lights and drove above the speed limit than women.

Location

The NHTSA also revealed that road safety issues were more rampant in some states than others. Specifically, almost all states recorded increased motor vehicle accident fatalities save for six.

On top of that, Montana reported the highest spike in road accident deaths, most of which were caused by impaired driving. South Carolina and Colorado were also considered risky states, as 46 percent of accidents were caused by speeding. Finally, New Jersey was the safest state with the lowest number of speeding and intoxicated driving cases.

Vehicle Type

Statistics on fatal crashes by vehicle type have shown that passenger cars and light trucks are the most common types of vehicles to get involved in fatal accidents. Passenger cars recorded 20,868, and trucks 20,566. Other types of vehicles, such as large trucks, motorcycles, and buses, had relatively lower fatalities.

Conclusion

“These statistics are an eye-opener as we continue implementing different measures to make our roads safer,” says injury lawyer Jim Onder. “Every driver should practice defensive driving techniques and ensure all attention is focused on the road. This way, everyone can do their part to keep the roads safe for us all.”