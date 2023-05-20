Yoga is in great demand nowadays and to become a certified yoga teacher one must do 200 hour yoga teacher training in India. India is the land of different cultures and religions. One can find a great variety of practices in this diverse land, one of them being yoga.

Doing a 200 hour yoga teacher training in India will provide an individual with the necessary skills and knowledge to practice yoga themselves and guide others in a more holistic manner.

In this article, we will talk about the best yoga school that provides this course. This yoga school is located in the world’s yoga capital, Rishikesh. So if you are interested in learning more about it, read this article till the end.

World peace yoga school

Rishikesh is one of the most sacred destinations in India that is linked with yoga and spirituality deeply. At this location, you will find the world peace yoga school which is famous for providing the most authentic knowledge of yoga and guiding their students on the path of self-discovery.

For all those who are looking to start their journey in the field of yoga or thinking of making a career in this field, a 200 hour yoga teacher training in India from world peace yoga school is one of the most important courses they should do. World peace yoga school was built upon the vision to spread love, peace, and harmony through the practice of yoga to as many people as possible. Below we have mentioned some of the reasons that one must consider when choosing the world peace yoga school for 200 hour yoga teacher training in India.

Why choose this school for 200 hour yoga teacher training in India?

There are many reasons for choosing the world peace yoga school to complete 200 hour yoga teacher training in India. Some of the reasons are as follows:

● Highly qualified yoga teachers: one of the main reasons to choose world peace yoga school for 200 hour yoga teacher training in India is their highly qualified and experienced yoga teachers. The teachers at world peace yoga school have dedicated their lives to sharing the knowledge of yoga with people all over the world in order to transform their lives and make our planet a better place to live. These teachers have expertise in their own specific style of yoga along with other aspects like yoga philosophy, anatomy and physiology, teaching methodology and so much more.

● Traditional and authentic yoga experience: Another reason to choose the world peace yoga school for 200 hour yoga teacher training in India is the school’s dedication to providing the most authentic yoga practice that is based on traditional roots. In this course of world peace yoga school, the students are taught to read different logic texts and learn about Yoga philosophy through the yoga sutras of Patanjali and Bhagavad Gita.

● Yoga Alliance certification: after completion of any course from world peace yoga school including the 200 hour yoga teacher training in India a person gets the certification from yoga alliance USA. This is an international body that has dedicated itself to spreading the knowledge of yoga. A certificate from this institution ensures that a person can teach yoga in any part of the world.

● Comprehensive curriculum: world peace yoga school provides a comprehensive curriculum for 200 hour yoga teacher training in India. Let’s read more about various aspects of the curriculum offered at the school in detail further below.

Curriculum of 200 hour yoga teacher training in India

At world peace yoga school you will find there is a lot of emphasis on the integration of traditional aspects of yoga with modern knowledge. The course is an amalgamation of practical application and traditional theoretical practice.

The 200 hour yoga teacher training in India follows a well-structured curriculum that includes theory classes, daily Yoga practice, lectures, workshops, and group discussions. Let’s see all the topics that are covered under 200 hour yoga teacher training in India at world peace yoga school.

● Asana practice: Under this section in 200 hour yoga teacher training in India students are taught about the study and practice of different yoga asanas along with their proper alignment, modification, and adjustment.

● Pranayama practice: Also known as breathwork techniques are an important part of 200 hour yoga teacher training in India. Under this section, students are introduced to different Pranayama practices that are dedicated to conscious breathing and the art of breath control. Some of the Pranayama techniques include alternate nostril breathing, kapalbhati, bee breath, etc.

● Meditation practice: The third most integral part of 200 hour yoga teacher training in India is meditation or mindfulness practice which is dedicated to cultivating present-moment awareness, deep connection with the inner self, and enhanced concentration. In this section, various meditation practices are employed to achieve the state of mindfulness.

● Anatomy and physiology: this is a very important aspect of 200 hour yoga teacher training in India. Under this section, students are made to understand the human body and its various internal organs including the skeletal system, nervous system, muscular system, etc. The study of anatomy and physiology is done to ensure the safe and effective practice of yoga by preventing injuries and allowing proper movement of the body.

● Teaching methodology: the most important aspect of 200 hour yoga teacher training in India is learning teaching methodology in order to become a professional yoga teacher. In this section, students are taught various techniques like class sequencing, demonstration, cueing, and assisting classes. Students are also made to learn about various important skills of being a teacher like communication skills, creating a safe space to practice yoga, developing an environment to do meditation and so much more. Besides this, students are also provided with an opportunity to conduct practical yoga classes under the guidance of the teacher to get feedback and suggestions.

Bottom line

To conclude we can say that 200 hour yoga teacher training in India is a very important step in beginning a person’s career as a yoga teacher. To do this course from the right school is very important and as we have discussed above which school can be better than world peace yoga school in Rishikesh?

World peace yoga school provides the best faculty and environment to practice and complete 200 hour yoga teacher training in India. Completion of this program from the world peace yoga school has changed the lives of many people and is continuing to do so. If you also want to embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal transformation then you should definitely check out this yoga school.

So what are you waiting for? Enroll in 200 hour yoga teacher training in India at the world peace yoga school right now and get the best discounts!

We hope that you like this article! If you want to read more such interesting ones then you should definitely check out our website and dwell deeper into the world of yoga.

Safe and healthy!

Link:-https://wheon.com/