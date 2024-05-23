Today, online access is at the same level as freedom of movement, and hence, when site restrictions are in place, they can be quite irritating. These restrictions whether in terms of geographical boundaries, governmental bans, or institutional policies, result in the natural blockage of the users to fully enjoy the virtual freedom of the internet. From the students searching for educational materials to the professionals using necessary information that they may need, having the inability to get the desired data is a big problem.

The pressing question emerges in the face of such constraints: How could the reader overcome those obstacles and unblock websites? This article will outline a few tactics that not only make you a master of your Internet but also help you bypass various restrictions on some websites.

Strategies to Get Access to Blocked Websites

Many strategies for restoring access to blocked websites are available. Still, the lack of a definite and proper guide dissatisfies internet users, who are unsure which tool to apply. Nevertheless, this literature bridges the communication gap by providing suitable explanations for multiple website unblocking techniques.

At this stage, we provide the actual techniques and adequate explanation so that you get the needed information and can rest assured that you can enter the blocked website of your choice without any hassles.

1. Make Use of Proxy Servers

Proxy servers present a feasible option in these cases for addressing the issue of blocked websites. They serve as the medium between that certain desired website and your computer, which can provide access when a direct connection is impossible. With a proxy server, the website you will be visiting won’t display the content directly to a proxy server that will display that content for your use.

Proxy’s advantage over direct access will be their ability to circumvent the direct restrictions, enabling the study of even blocked sites. Many times search engines will be the customers’ first stop. Searching “Anonymous Proxy browsers” will bring up many online choices.

However, along with this comes other drawbacks of free proxy servers. They may incur slow browsing speeds, making moving from one web page to another difficult. Also, surrogate browsers constantly blast users with disruptive ads, overwhelming them and not enjoying internet browsing.

If you are looking for a proxy server to access geo-blocked content or websites, then we recommend using ExtremeVPN Proxy. It offers encryption and several servers, letting you access the content you want.

2. Make Use of Extras

Browser extensions can occasionally assist in unblocking websites blocked by offices and institutions. The extensions could be used to access dynamic websites like Facebook or YouTube.

3. Making Use of An Alternative DNS

To unblock web sites, one way is to switch your DNS server. A function of the web server is indexing URLs for a website. The service then directs IP addresses, which your browser uses to access the site. DNS blocking methods used by ISPs are to remove the DNS entry of the site or redirect the site request to another place.

Adopting a different DNS server is another measure to circumvent these blocks. Many corporations and ISPs usually provide free, open-source, third-party service. Google’s DNS and OpenDNS are the most common choices. To modify your DNS, scroll to Control Panel > Network and Sharing Center > Change adapter settings. On the right side, click your network adapter, go to Internet Protocol Version 4, and then select Properties.

Choose “Use the following DNS server addresses” and input your preferred DNS (e.g., Google: Among the most well-known public DNS servers are the names of Google, Comodo and OpenDNS: 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4, 208.67.222.222 and 208.67.220.220). Save settings, start your PC again, and bingo! There, the unlimited access is!

4. The HTTP and HTTPS Protocols

The first and quite successful approach to remove request for a website is to switch from HTTP to HTTPS. Some people skip this part, but it is important because searching for other sites that show the information we want can be a real remedy for this problem.

For example, if you cannot access the HTTPS version (https: Failing to connect to the website using the HTTPS version of the site, like Facebook, going to the HTTP version could also work (http://www.website.com). In the case of academic institutions, these HTTP sites hosted on port 80 are banned, but port 443, which is being used by HTTPS sites, is still open.

HTTPS and HTTP are tools to identify a website’s efficiency in that they show the extent to which the site is encrypted, with the ‘S’ signifying encryption. HTTPS provides for secure browsing, indicating that the content is safe, whereas the lack of’ s’ implies that the content is unsecured.

5. Employ a Portable Proxy Browser

One could download a portable proxy browser to obtain an efficient and advantageous version as a proxy alone. As an illustration, Kproxy may be installed or portable.

The most practical feature of the web browser is the ability to search the website without entering the URL in the main URL bar. By typing the URL in the centre search box, you can quickly visit the website that has been restricted.

6. Use Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)

VPNs are distinguished from other solutions because they provide a secure Internet connection that allows users to bypass any website bans unnoticed. You can sneak past restrictions without disclosing your IP and get no one to track your use patterns using VPNs.

A VPN service masks your IP address and disseminates it to other locations so you can access your desired content from any location. VPNs also promise abundant world content and the corresponding browsing speed with only small discrepancies.

Consequently, the growing necessity of VPNs means we should be cautious about fraud and not use a free VPN or illegal streaming sites. Consider using suppliers with a clean customer service policy, including ExtremeVPN, ExpressVPN, and NordVPN, as these are trustworthy suppliers with a good reputation.

7. Use TOR Browser

The TOR browser may facilitate visiting banned websites, bypassing the blocking processes. This software is user-friendly and grants untraceability. The IP address is anonymised, and your data are concealed from the demons’ eyes. Moreover, it is also the reason behind the jumbled-up data, as it passes the data from multiple nodes.

You can install TOR by going to the source website tor. On one side, slow web browsing is possible when connected to the Tor network. Moreover, because of its popularity, the TOR network is frequently where cybercriminals meet and plan their evil deeds.

8. Use the RSS Feed

Rich Site Summary, or RSS, is a format for delivering content that is updated often and makes it easier to access and read new content. Some websites do not, however, provide an RSS feed; in these instances, you can use online tools to generate the feed. You could obtain the website’s RSS feed and add it to your reader to unblock it.

9. Utilize the Translator Service

You might assume that using a translator wouldn’t help unblock websites, but surprisingly, some organizations and even entire countries don’t restrict translator services. That’s where services like Google Translate, Microsoft Translator, or Yahoo Babel Fish can come in handy.

Here’s how it works: In Google Translate, for example, you enter the website URL you want to access and choose the language you prefer to view it in. Select any language other than English as the page language (since the translated language will be English). Voila! You should now be able to view the blocked website in English.

10. Use IP Rather than URL

You can unblock websites by using IP addresses instead of URLs, which is one of the methods used by censor governments. Banned sites are usually mentioned by domains, providing the method with its application. You can instantly check the IP address of any site also with just the ” ping domain.com” Command Prompt command. Finally, enter the IP address of the website you would like to access in your browser’s URL bar and click enter to unblock the site in your country.

However, this technique is meaningless for sites that register their IP addresses. In this case, you can choose another option. Learn alphabetize.org, a non-profit organisation dedicated to teaching literacy to marginalised communities, sent a powerful message. For instance, you can type “ping www.websitename.com” in the Command Prompt to get the IP address.

Conclusion

In today’s digital space, several people experience irritating situations of blocked websites, resulting in their desperate attempts to regain access. However, searching for effective solutions might be difficult, and the individual feels stuck and overwhelmed by everything.

The following materials will outline at least several ways to bypass the block of the sites. The context of your situation is crucial, and these practices should be practised sensibly.

You can solve website restrictions problems through these techniques and check the content you need. With this understating and application, you will break barriers and experience smooth browsing.