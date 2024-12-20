You don’t have to break the bank to turn your home into a luxury retreat. With a little creativity and smart spending, you can upgrade your space without overspending. Here are 10 ways to add luxury to your home.

1. Go Big on Statement Lighting

Lighting can totally change the vibe of a room. Go for affordable statement fixtures like chandeliers or pendant lights to create a focal point. Many budget stores have high-end looking options that can make your space feel fancy. Layering with floor lamps and wall sconces can also add to the ambiance and make your home feel cozy.

2. Throw in a Plush Rug

A plush area rug can add texture, warmth and style to any room. Look for faux fur or wool blends that look like luxury without the price tag. Place the rug strategically – under a coffee table or bed – and it will tie the room together and make the space feel more cohesive and cozy.

3. Add Crown Molding

Crown molding makes a room look polished and high-end. You can find budget-friendly molding at most hardware stores and many are easy to install yourself. Paint the molding a contrasting colour or high-gloss finish to make it pop and look designer.

4. Get an Elegant Pool Table

A pool table can be a luxurious focal point and a source of endless fun in your home. Contrary to what you may think, elegant pool tables aren’t as pricey as you think. You can find your dream pool table at Home Games Room, the UK’s top pool tables supplier, to find affordable options that combine style and functionality. A pool table will instantly upgrade a living room or a games room to a sophisticated and fun space. For smaller spaces, consider compact or foldable designs that don’t compromise on style or quality.

5. Go Velvet

Velvet is luxury and incorporating it into your furniture – whether chairs, cushions or sofas – will elevate your home’s style. Many affordable retailers have velvet options in rich colours like emerald green, royal blue and deep burgundy. Pair velvet with metallic or wooden elements to make it balanced and chic.

6. Add Mirrors to Expand Space

Mirrors make spaces feel larger and add glamour. Choose mirrors with ornate frames or interesting shapes to look designer without the price tag. Place them strategically to reflect natural light or a beautiful piece of art and it will enhance the room’s ambiance.

7. Add Metallic Accents

Gold, brass and silver accents will make your home look luxurious. Use metallic trays, picture frames or lamp bases to add shine and style to your decor. Mixing metals is also on trend and will add depth and interest to your interior design. Combine different finishes for a curated look.

8. Style Your Walls

Turn plain walls into something special with affordable art prints, gallery frames or peel-and-stick wallpaper. A well curated wall can look like a high-end gallery space. Create a gallery wall with a mix of family photos, abstract art and inspirational quotes to add personality and elegance to your home.

9. Update Hardware and Fixtures

Swap out old cabinet handles, faucets and door knobs for modern finishes like matte black or brushed gold and it will make a big impact on the perceived value of your home. These small changes are budget friendly and will instantly give your home a fresh and luxurious look.

10. Go Dual-Purpose

Furniture that serves multiple purposes like storage ottomans or a stylish pool table that doubles as a dining table will add practicality and style to your space. For a range of beautiful and affordable options check out Home Games Room. Their pool tables blend style and entertainment perfectly so you can look luxurious without breaking the bank. Look for other dual purpose pieces like a daybed with storage or a coffee table with hidden compartments to maximise functionality and keep the design sleek.

Bonus Tips to Look Luxurious:

Fresh Flowers or Greenery: Adding fresh flowers or greenery to your home is an affordable way to bring life and style to any room. Choose seasonal flowers or invest in high quality faux plants for a low maintenance option.



Upgrade Your Bedding: Luxurious bedding doesn’t have to break the bank. Look for high thread count sheets, plush duvets and decorative throw pillows to create a 5 star hotel feel in your bedroom.



Spa-Like Bathroom: Small touches like fluffy towels, scented candles and stylish soap dispensers will make your bathroom feel like a luxury retreat. A rainfall showerhead is another affordable upgrade that will take it to the next level.

You don’t have to spend big to look luxurious. With these budget friendly ideas you can create a beautiful and welcoming space that feels high end and personal. Focus on the key areas like lighting, furniture and statement pieces like a pool table and you can turn your home into a space that oozes style and comfort.