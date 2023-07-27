Published on: 20/July/2023

Renting a car can provide you the freedom and flexibility to explore your location at your own pace, whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure. However, the cost of renting a car can quickly add up, especially if you’re not careful. From hidden fees to add-ons and extras, there are many factors that can make a seemingly affordable rental car much more expensive.

Fortunately, there are lots of methods to save money on your next rental car, from planning ahead and utilising special offers to using platforms like the National Car By following these tips, you can keep your rental car costs low and make the most of your travel budget. So, whether you’re planning a road trip or just need a car for a few days, read on to learn how to save money on your next car rental.

Book in advance

One of the easiest ways to save money on your car rental is to book in advance. Rental car prices tend to increase as the pickup date approaches, so booking early can help you lock in a lower rate. Additionally, booking in advance gives you more time to compare prices and find the best deal.

Another advantage of booking in advance is that it gives you more flexibility in choosing your rental car. Popular car models and sizes can sell out quickly, especially during peak travel times, so booking early ensures that you have a wider selection to choose from. Plus, some rental car companies offer additional discounts for booking in advance, so you may be able to save even more money.

Compare prices

Speaking of comparing prices, it’s important to shop around and compare rates from different rental car companies. You may compare costs from various businesses at once using websites like Kayak, Expedia, and Rentalcars.com. Don’t forget to check the rental car company’s own website as well, as they may offer exclusive discounts.

Rent from the airport, but not at the airport

Renting a car from the airport can be convenient, but it can also be more expensive due to airport fees and surcharges. Instead, consider renting from a location near the airport. Many rental car companies offer free shuttle service to and from the airport, making it easy to get to your rental car without paying extra fees.

Avoid renting at peak times

Just like hotels and airlines, rental car companies often charge higher rates during peak travel times. If possible, try to avoid renting a car during holidays, weekends, and other peak travel periods. Instead, consider renting mid-week or during the off-season when rates are typically lower. If you’re considering renting from National Car, it’s important to keep in mind that rates may be higher during peak travel times. To save money on your National Car Rental, try to avoid renting during holidays, weekends, and other peak travel periods.

Use discounts and coupons

There are many discounts and coupons available for rental car bookings. Some common discounts include AAA, AARP, and military discounts. Additionally, many credit cards offer rental car insurance and other benefits that can save you money. If your credit card provider provides any discounts or bonuses for renting a car, inquire about them.

Consider a smaller car

While it may be tempting to rent a larger car for comfort or to fit more people or luggage, larger cars typically cost more to rent and use more gas. Consider renting a smaller car instead. Not only will you save money on the rental cost, but you’ll also save money on gas.



In addition to saving money on rental and gas costs, renting a smaller car can also make it easier to navigate narrow streets and find parking in crowded areas. Plus, many smaller cars are now designed with fuel-efficient engines, making them a more environmentally friendly choice

Check the fuel policy

Before you rent a car, make sure you understand the rental company’s fuel policy. While some rental agencies insist that you return the car with a full tank of petrol, others let you return it with any amount. If the rental company requires a full tank, make sure you fill up before returning the car to avoid additional fees.

Avoid add-ons and extras

Rental car companies often try to upsell you on add-ons and extras like GPS navigation, car seats, and insurance. While some of these extras may be necessary, many are not. Before you agree to any extras, consider whether you really need them and whether they are worth the additional cost.

Check for damage before you leave

Before you drive off in your rental car, inspect it thoroughly for any damage. Make sure the rental firm notes any existing damage on the rental agreement by taking pictures or recordings of it. This can help you avoid being charged for damage that was already present when you rented the car.

Return the car on time

Finally, make sure you return the rental car on time. Many rental car companies charge late fees if you return the car even a few minutes late. To avoid these fees, plan ahead and give yourself plenty of time to return the car before the rental period ends. To avoid these additional charges, plan your rental period carefully and make sure you factor in any potential delays or traffic when returning the car. If you’re booking through the National Car platform, you can ask them about the details directly through email or phone. Additionally, be sure to inspect the car for any new damage before returning it and make sure all of your personal belongings are removed from the car. By returning the rental car on time and in good condition, you can avoid unnecessary fees and ensure a smooth and hassle-free rental experience.

Conclusion

Renting a car doesn’t have to break the bank. By following these tips, you can save money on your next car rental and make the most of your travel budget. Remember to book in advance, compare prices, rent from a location near the airport, avoid renting at peak times, use discounts and coupons, consider a smaller car, check the fuel policy, avoid add-ons and extras, check for damage before you leave, and return the car on time. Happy travels!