To this day, Counter Strike continues the tradition with the most recent CSGO. It’s the exact same game as the classics, albeit with modern graphics and new maps. If you’ve never played it before, though, you’ll spend your first dozen games dying nonstop.

CSGO experts have lightning-fast reflexes and love to tea-bag their victims. They won’t be forgiving as you get your footing.

So, here are some tips for CSGO to get you started. Read on for ten CSGO beginner tips you must know before loading up a match.

1. Learn to Communicate

Don’t let that one taciturn, head-shotting lone ranger fool you. CSGO is first and foremost a team-based shooter. If you don’t work with your teammates, you’ll die quickly.

Use the microphone to call out enemies and coordinate. Ask for help where necessary. CSGO ranks are meaningless unless you have a team that’s in sync.

2. Use Headphones With Spatial Audio

Many of the most tense matches end in a one-on-one game of cat and mouse. The final two surviving players quietly hunt the other down across the map. Eventually, one gets the bead on the other by sneaking up on them.

You need 3D audio to play CSGO, period. Headphones are your best friend. Make sure your computer supports headphone virtualization.

3. Don’t Fire on Full Auto

It’s tempting to unload your AK-47 into a fatal funnel. It’s fun, sure, but it’s going to get you killed. You’ll run out of ammo and likely not hit anything anyway.

Only use full auto when you are in a life-or-death situation. Otherwise, stick to semi-automatic.

4. Keep Close Track of Ammunition

You only have a certain amount of ammunition for the entire round. Once it runs out, it’s out. You’ll have to take dropped weapons or use your knife thereafter.

Keep an eye on the counter. Reload periodically so you have a full magazine at all times. Most importantly, be very economical since every bullet counts.

On that note, get into the habit of picking up enemy weapons when you’re low. Keep in mind, though, that a weapon you pick up has only one magazine. Take note of where your enemies have fallen so you can switch as necessary.

5. Learn the Maps by Heart

Perhaps one of the most important CSGO tips is to memorize the maps. Certain maps have been around since the beginning, like Dust and Mirage. You should know these maps like the back of your hand.

Counter Stike is a game about bomb defusing. Terrorists plant bombs, and counter-insurgency forces must defuse them. If you don’t know the maps, the bomb might go off while you’re lost in the corridors.

6. Start With Casual Matches

It’s tempting to go for competitive, ranked matches right away. This is where you get the best weapon skins in CSGO and improve your CSGO rank. It’s a bad idea for a beginner, though.

Learn the basics with casual quick matches. Then, work your way up to competitive ones. Soon, you’ll be earning CSGO cases left and right alongside the big players.

7. Consider Lowering Your Settings

The good news first: CSGO is not a graphically-demanding game. Most can play it on a potato computer. That said, there are good reasons to lower the graphical settings.

Lower settings net you higher frame rates. Higher frame rates mean the game is more responsive and less laggy. This increased performance may make the difference between a win and a loss.

8. Be Economic

Each round you get a set amount of cash. The base amount increases as you win and decreases as you lose. Many people make one capital mistake, though: they overspend.

You might buy yourself a nice AK-47 and then die-losing it. Come the next round, you only have enough dough for a cheap SMG. Avoid this by saving as much as you can for later, more pivotal rounds.

9. Use Utilities Wisely

Utilities are anything that you throw: C4, grenades, etc. These include flashbangs and smoke grenades that you use to blind your enemy. Using them wisely can lead to a landslide victory.

For example, before entering a room, toss in a flashbang. This blinds anyone lying in wait to ambush you. If you time it right, you can shoot them before they shoot you.

The same goes for explosives. Toss them around the corner at the right moment, and you might just take out half the enemy team.

10. Go for Headshots

In CSGO you have a health bar. Shots to the torso, arms, and legs are not enough to kill. Shots to the head, on the other hand, kill instantly no matter the weapon.

Practice aiming for the head. It’s a small target that takes a lot of practice to hit at any distance. Despite the learning curve, you’ll be glad you took the time.

Watch the pros and you will see that they always use headshots. They even go so far as to maintain their aim at head height. That way, they can kill the enemy around corners and through smoke.

Put These Tips for CSGO to the Test

With a few tips for CSGO, you can become an expert in no time. It’s a punishing game that requires snap reflexes and careful strategy. As long as you keep at it, you can one day play against the pros.

