The air fryer has gained much love among cooking enthusiasts since it is able to generate crispy fries as well as wings using a remarkably lesser amount of oil than what is used to deep fry. Nevertheless, it has a wide range of applications that go beyond frozen snacks. Thanks to its remarkable variety of dish-handling capabilities, this countertop convection is no less a kitchen “workhorse”!

Here are ten surprising foods you can cook in your air fryer, expanding your culinary horizons and helping you explore healthier ways to prepare your favorite dishes:

1. Salmon and Vegetables

This is the ideal weeknight dinner made in an air fryer. Just combine the salmon filets with your favorite seasonings and cooking spray, along with the Brussels sprouts or any other vegetable of your choosing. This healthful and delectable one-pan marvel will have you eating flawlessly cooked protein and crisp-tender veggies in less than 15 minutes.

2. Chocolate Chip Cookies

Want some warm, gooey cookies but don’t want to preheat the oven all the way? You wouldn’t believe how quickly your air fryer can prepare a batch. The air fryer maintains a deliciously soft and chewy middle while producing a crisp exterior.

3. Corn on the Cob

A side dish of air-fried corn on the cob is ideal for summertime! The kernels are swiftly cooked in the air fryer without sacrificing their flavor or juicy texture. For an added flavor boost, add a dash of salt, pepper, or your preferred spices.

4. Grilled Cheese

This old treat will be the best one you will ever try if you go and make it in the air fryer. You need two thin layers of butter for perfect golden and crispy grilled cheese. Spread the butter on both sides of the bread and cook them in the air fryer. It is a quicker and healthier option to deep fry the food in oil.

5. Ice Cream Balls (Fried Ice Cream)

Encouraging all daring dessert connoisseurs! Have you ever tried fried ice cream? With an air fryer, you can make this restaurant classic at home. Just dip ice cream balls into a batter similar to tempura and air fry for a short while. What was the outcome? A scoop of wonderfully frozen ice cream nestled inside a toasty, crunchy exterior—a lovely contrast in texture and temperature.

6. Chickpeas (Crispy Roasted or Falafel)

Due to the fact that they are high in protein and very healthy, air-fried chickpeas are the perfect snack. You can make crispy canned chickpeas in an air fryer by tossing them with olive oil and spices like coriander and cumin. It is also possible to make wonderful air-fried falafels with your air fryer. In an effort to produce a healthier version of falafel than deep frying, soak and squash chickpeas with herbs and spices, then form them into patties and air fry them.

7. Pizza (Reheating or Cooking Frozen Pizzas)

Never has leftover pizza tasted better! Pizza pieces reheated in an air fryer get the perfect crispy crust and melted cheese again in no time. You can even reheat frozen pizzas in your air fryer. Although it can’t replace the feeling of a wood-fired oven, it offers a quicker and more energy-efficient alternative for making pizza at home.

8. Mini Quiches or Egg Bites

These little treats are ideal as an appetizer, brunch dish, or fast breakfast! Fill a muffin tray or small ramekin with your preferred quiche filling, then air-fry it until it sets. Additionally, you can cook individual egg pieces in your air fryer for a personalized and high-protein breakfast choice.

9. Roasted Vegetables

Vegetables can be perfectly roasted in air fryers. For a perfectly caramelized and tender-crisp result, first chop your favorites, such as broccoli, cauliflower, or sweet potatoes. Then, drizzle the pieces with some olive oil and your favorite seasonings in an air-fried pan. In this case, less oil is required, and the vegetables cook faster compared to roasting them in the oven. Hence, it is an ideal alternative for healthier cooking.

10. Apple Chips or Dried Fruit

Would you like to know how to make a homemade snack quickly and guilt-free? Fruits of many kinds, including strawberries, bananas, and apples, can be dried in an air fryer. The secret is simplicity: all you need to do is slice your fruits and air-fry them for long periods of time at low temperatures. If you have a sweet tooth, homemade fruit chips provide a terrific substitute for commercial, high-sugar options. You hardly notice a difference between these and the originals because they are so genuine and fresh.

So go beyond frozen nibbles and discover a world of delectable possibilities with your air fryer.