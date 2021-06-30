Whether you have only one watch in your closet and some jewelry pieces, you can understand how important they are to get that perfect look for an important meeting with a client or even an interview. Wearing jewelry adds class, character, and statement to the rest of the ensemble and showcases that the person has put in some effort into wearing that particular outfit. Yes, one can wear diamond studs or a beautiful MK cuff bracelet, but ladies must pay attention to their neck area. Sometimes, it’s nice to add delicate necklaces to a classic shirt or blazer to make the outfit look more polished.

Nobody at the workplace wants their looks or outfits to shift the focus from their work, but that doesn’t mean that women shouldn’t wear jewelry altogether. There are a few classic necklaces that work perfectly for sharp workwear without being too dressy. Women can layer simple chains, wear a small pendant, or experiment with modern shapes that look like art. Diamonds aren’t the only best friends women have; even gemstones are equally stunning. Shungite jewelry can work perfectly for everyday wear since it has incredible healing properties. Accessories add to the person’s personality and appropriately fit any style or occasion. To know what type of necklaces are great for a professional work environment, we have the perfect list for you. Below are 10 simple and lightweight necklace options that are great to style for work.

1. Pendant Necklaces

A pendant necklace works flawlessly without being too much ‘in-the-face.’ Women can choose from different metals with small motifs such as an anchor, star, bird, or sun sign to make it more personal. If, instead, one wants to stick to the basics, then a small crystal in emerald or their birthstone will also be a good option. The necklace will go perfectly with any professional wear without being too flashy or loud. In addition, one can pair it with matching studs to complete the look.

2. Long Necklaces

Women with shorter necks can opt for a long necklace that goes well with closed necks and collared shirts. It’ll add a bit of a class to the simple office wear and not attract too much attention. In addition, women can skip tassels and heavy chains and rather wear something intricate with small motifs or stones attached to the chain. It will help prevent any cluttering sound and yet look gorgeous in an understated manner.

3. Solitaire Necklaces

Nothing says classy more than a piece of solitaire. It’s a perfect addition to any professional or casual workwear and is a piece of jewelry that’ll always be in trend. Women can select a simple design for the necklace so that it isn’t too blingy and works well with all kinds of necklines – shirts, sweaters, coats, and sheath dresses.

4. Pearl Necklaces

Pearls make the perfect accessory for official attires and can be worn in different styles. While a strand of pearls is the traditional way to wear them, women can choose between wearing it as a simple pendant or adding it in layers with metal chains. This will allow women to experiment with the necklace with different looks, such as for a meeting, women can add a pearl pendant to a platinum string and combine it with a pair of pearl studs. Later, when the day is over, they can switch to more elaborate danglers and add pretty heels for a fun night out!

5. Crystal Necklaces

Crystals are subtle but enchanting to look at. A crystal necklace in multi colors or singular stones can be a great addition to create the perfect ensemble for work. It works well with neutral shades and elevates the entire look without adding much bling to your outfit. One can choose to wear crystals if they want to add health benefits as well. Shungite necklaces have remarkable properties to benefit health; they neutralize the adverse effects that EMF energies have on our bodies. Women at work are constantly working on monitors, laptops, and phones. Wearing a Shungite necklace on a daily basis will help them shield themselves from the strong radiation and its after-effects.

6. Sleek Metal Chains

Women who don’t want to risk by accessorizing too much for their office wear can stick to simple metal chains in platinum, gold, rose gold, or even silver. The great thing about sticking to sleek designs in chains is to have a premium look without dominating the rest of the outfit. It will subtly add the perfect amount of chic and sophistication to the rest of the ensemble.