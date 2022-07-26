Professional commercial cleaning is something that costs money, and when you’re running a business, you can worry about investing in something that can be done in-house by yourself or designated staff members. Interestingly, the benefits of regular professional commercial cleaning are many, and you might not yet realise that the cost of this kind of service is a fragment of the huge returns that you get for setting up this kind of contract.

To help you understand just how much of a great investment this kind of service is for your business, checkout these 10 benefits of regular commercial cleaning:

Helps To Enhance Employee Morale

Regular cleaning of the workplace helps employees to feel happy and safe as they work in a fresh, hygienic and high-quality working environment, overall boosting their morale and workplace contentment. This boost in employee morale contributes to better employee productivity and staff retention. It also helps to prevent mental health issues that occur as a result, or partially as a result of issues in the workplace, and that cost employers in the UK over £42 billion pounds a year.

Something as simple as a clean workplace can help employees to feel great about their work, in addition to initiatives such as; better health and wellness offerings (such as free fruit and water), better employee appreciation and movement towards better employee work/ life balance (such as hybrid working arrangements and flexitime).

Reliable, Trusted & Checked

Professional commercial cleaners are highly trained to be discreet, professional, reliable and trustworthy at all times. They are uniformed and remain polite and proud to represent their employers. For your peace of mind, it’s also important to know that the best cleaning companies will thoroughly vet their employees, as well as provide them with detailed health and safety training, so you can feel completely comfortable with their attending your business space.

A Professional Image

In a struggling economy it is important to do everything you possibly can to ensure that you’re putting your best foot forward as a business. There are lots of components to this of course, but something as simple as having a fresh and clean workspace can be highly impactful.

New and current important clients will feel that you take care of your workplace and your team, which reflects well on how you’ll take care of them.

Prevents The Spread Of Disease

For the benefit of customers and employees, the prevention of disease spread is paramount in a commercial setting. All different commercial settings represent different risks of disease spread, but all share the same heightened risk of spread because so many different people share the space at any one time.

Public elevator buttons in hospitals, for example, have been proven to carry so many pathogens at any one time they are considered a health risk to those who use them.

In spaces like gyms, the risk of disease and bacterial spread is even higher because of the prevalence of human fluids like sweat. Gyms have been proven to be associated with a higher risk of the spread of Covid-19, too, so whilst the UK is ‘post-pandemic’ in attitude, the virus still very much exists and regular sanitising in gyms and other commercial settings helps to minimise the spread.

It Saves The Business Time

If you’re doing the cleaning yourself, having a professional team come in and do it for you will save you lots of time. This is not only because they are doing the job you were doing, but also because they are trained to be more efficient and to get the job done in good time. This results in plenty of time saved that you can otherwise spend on enhancing your business and pushing it to success.

Professional Cleaners Do It Better

Professional cleaners are better at cleaning than you or I because they make a living from doing an incredible job. They know how to use very specific techniques, cleaning tools, solutions and industrial machinery to get every surface cleaned well.

This includes specialist cleaning knowledge of certain commercial environments like gyms, studios and high-level areas which all require a specific set of skills to ensure that they are cleaned efficiently. It also includes the cleaning of different kinds of surface materials and surfaces so that they are thoroughly cleansed, but also protected from damage that can occur with an untrained hand.

Regular & Specialist Commercial Cleaning Is Available

Professional commercial cleaning companies can perform a wide range of commercial cleaning jobs to meet your needs. They can provide regular freshen ups or deeper cleans of kitchens, bar areas, offices, commercial toilets and bedrooms to name a few.

So, if you would like a regular daily clean of the office, but you need a monthly deep clean of the carpets and common areas, you’ll be able to arrange all that with the same company. You’ll also be able to access specialist services like high-level cleaning, Covid-19 sanitisation, upholstery deep cleans and more.

Contracts Are Flexible

Commercial cleaners can work around your schedule. Need a full office clean in the early hours before your team comes in? No problem. Do you require commercial cleaners to work discreetly in the late evening to avoid undue disturbance of your workplace? That can be done too.

This kind of flexibility can help ensure that you can get your commercial space cleaned as and when you need to without having to compromise on the environment you provide to customers, clients and employees.

Better Cleaning Products

By using a commercial cleaning company you can make the most of their high-quality tools and products which are chosen for their effectiveness and efficiency. This saves you money on cleaning products and also ensures that you are getting the very best results.

Lengthened Life Of Equipment & Surfaces

When you properly cleanse and treat equipment and surfaces like carpets, you ensure that they do not degrade from repeat exposure to compacted dirt and debris. This is cost-saving for all commercial environments, but particularly for businesses like gyms, where equipment is very expensive to replace.

Are You Ready To Start A Regular Commercial Cleaning Contract?

If you would love to benefit from all of the above and more, why not get a quote from a professional cleaning company like J & I today. They can work around your needs to make sure you get exceptionally high value for money on a cleaning schedule that works for your business. Why not get a quote today and find out just how little you’ll be paying for so many fantastic benefits in return.