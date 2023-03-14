Hulu is a streaming platform that offers a wide range of movies based on true stories, providing a fascinating insight into real events and the lives of people who have lived through them. These films span various genres, from inspiring biopics and thrilling crime dramas to powerful historical tales and thought-provoking documentaries. With its extensive library of true story movies, Hulu offers an opportunity to learn about and appreciate the experiences of others, while also providing entertainment and escapism.

However, Hulu is a premium streaming platform exclusively available in the United States of America and Japan. Are you traveling outside USA or living in France and want to access Hulu in France? Well, you must use a premium VPN. In this blog, we’ll take a closer look at ten of the best true story movies on Hulu, guaranteed to captivate and inspire audiences.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)

This biopic chronicles the life of legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday, who became a target of the American government’s persecution for her drug addiction and her signature song “Strange Fruit.” Andra Day delivers an outstanding performance as Holiday, earning her a well-deserved Golden Globe.

The Auschwitz Escape (2020)

The Auschwitz Escape is a powerful movie that tells the true story of Rudolf Vrba and Alfred Wetzler, two men who escaped from the infamous Nazi concentration camp in 1944. The film is based on their eyewitness accounts of the horrors of Auschwitz, which they shared with the world.

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

This thriller is based on the experiences of the director’s own family members. The film narrates the fascinating tale of a Romanian woman who, years after being brutally assaulted by soldiers during World War II, sees one of her attackers in her new American neighborhood. The Secrets We Keep is a haunting tale of trauma, revenge, and the power of secrets.

Bombshell (2019)

Bombshell is a drama that explicates the tale of the women who brought down Fox News CEO Roger Ailes after they accused him of sexual harassment. The film stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie and was nominated for multiple awards, including an Oscar. It is a must-watch and mind-bending movie that will send you on a thought-provoking trip to stand up for what’s right and legit.

A Quiet Place (2018)

A Quiet Place is a horror film that is loosely based on a true story about a family who must live in silence to avoid being hunted by creatures with hypersensitive hearing. While the story isn’t based on a specific event, the concept was inspired by the experiences of a deaf friend of the filmmakers.

The Disaster Artist (2017)

The Disaster Artist is a comedy-drama that tells the captivating tale of the making of the cult classic film The Room, widely regarded as one of the worst movies ever made. The film is based on the book of the same name by Greg Sestero, who played the lead in The Room, and his co-author Tom Bissell.

Loving (2016)

Loving is a historical drama that revolves around the life of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who fought against Virginia’s anti-miscegenation laws in the 1960s. The case eventually made its way to the Supreme Court and helped to legalize interracial marriage in the United States.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Black Hawk Down is a war film that sheds light on the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia in 1993. The film is based on the book of the same name by journalist Mark Bowden and follows a group of US Army Rangers and Delta Force soldiers who attempt to capture two top lieutenants of a Somali warlord.

The Insider (1999)

The Insider is a drama that chronicles the life of Jeffrey Wigand, a former tobacco industry executive who became a whistleblower and revealed the industry’s knowledge of the harmful effects of smoking. The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Dead Man Walking is a drama that tells the story of Sister Helen Prejean, a nun who becomes a spiritual advisor to a convicted murderer on death row. The film is based on the book of the same name by Prejean, who is played by Susan Sarandon in the movie. The film is a poignant and thought-provoking

Conclusively, Hulu offers a diverse selection of movies based on true stories, covering a wide range of genres and subjects. From inspiring biopics and historical dramas to thrilling crime stories and thought-provoking tales, these films offer a unique glimpse into the lives and experiences of real people. Whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming story of triumph over adversity or a gripping account of historical events, Hulu has something for everyone.