Ukraine is a country that has significant resource potential and is developing rapidly. The number of IT specialists is growing every year. More and more specialists are showing a desire to devote their time to studying technology and working in this field. At the same time, clients of IT companies want to receive quality solutions with compliance with all deadlines from the subcontractor and good communication during the development process.

Let’s find out why clients from the USA and the EU very often choose cooperation with Ukrainian developers, and why this is an ideal solution for them. Here are the 10 facts that are most often mentioned when it comes to considering Ukrainian web development companies among other countries.

#1 – Convenient location

The geographical location of the country is very convenient for cooperation with companies from almost all over the world. The average time difference with most European countries is one or two hours. It is about 8-9 hours of difference from the USA. This means that scheduling online meetings with the client will not be a problem for either party. Also, it only takes a few hours to get from Ukraine to any European country by plane.

#2 – Mentality

Ukrainians have always been known as hardworking, sincere, and sociable people. They often take creative approaches and come up with unique solutions when it comes to providing useful recommendations for a client’s business. In addition, they are always open to new ideas, challenges, and their high qualifications allow them to occupy a strong competitive position in the global IT world. Their approach to work is really professional, which is highly appreciated by employers!

#3 – High level of education

The IT industry has become extremely popular among Ukrainian students in recent years. As the need for such specialists grows, many universities are opening new technical faculties where young people have the opportunity to study programming and related sciences.

Graduates receive Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the age of only 20-22 years, and after graduation are ready to start a career in an IT company. A lot of young people are gaining practical experience by working in IT companies even during their studies. For those who prefer to gain knowledge even faster, there are many IT schools and intensive courses where it is possible to acquire the necessary knowledge.

#4 – Knowledge of foreign languages

The most common second language among Ukrainian engineers and IT specialists is English. According to statistics, approximately 85% of all Ukrainian IT specialists have either an average or higher level of English. It helps to overcome the language barrier when communicating with clients and employers from the USA and Europe.

It is a well-known fact that the IT field cannot exist without knowledge of the English language, so almost every IT company organizes internal language courses for its employees. Specialists have a convenient opportunity to improve their level of knowledge and confirm the results by passing regular tests. There are no limits to personal growth! Ukrainian specialists also speak other languages. More so, they are ready to learn a new tongue if they see potential in a particular country.

#5 – Reasonable pricing

The price of development services in Ukraine is quite competitive if you compare it with the rates in the USA or the EU. At the same time, the quality is very high, so a team of developers from Ukraine can actually be an ideal option for foreign customers.

#6 – Diversity of professional knowledge

Ukrainian developers strive to develop their knowledge and acquire new skills that are in great demand in the modern IT world. Therefore, the technologies Ukrainian specialists work with are very diverse, and often clients can find the entire necessary list of technologies in one place. Ukrainians work with front-end, back-end, and mobile development, and every new framework that appears on the market is studied by Ukrainian developers.

#7 – Ukraine can become the European leader in terms of the number of startups

Companies worth tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars have been launched in Ukraine or by Ukrainians. For instance:

Augmented Pixels,

Grammarly,

Depositphotos,

Jooble,

PaymentWall,

and others.

Ukrainians have developed the popular Petcube gadget, which allows you to monitor animals, and the iBlazr flashlight for the iPhone. As world experience shows, startups are increasingly being created not in countries leading the technology market, such as the USA or South Korea, but in more modest countries such as Malaysia, Tunisia, and Bulgaria. Their main advantage is the cost of development. This also applies to Ukraine, but the main thing for this country is not to scare off project creators and investors with corruption or pressure on the business.

#8 – Plenty of specialists

The number of Ukrainian IT specialists is high. And their number is increasing year by year. One of the reasons is the constant demand for specialists with knowledge of IT. Therefore, more and more talented people acquire new knowledge and become developers, designers, etc.

#9 – Ukrainians are loyal

It is more commonplace for a Ukrainian to work in one company for at least 3-5 years. Some are cooperating with the same enterprise for 10-15 years. And it is a great benefit for a European or American company that hires a Ukrainian. Onboarding new employees is not only a time-consuming process but also costs a lot of money.

#10 – Ukrainian IT specialists are supporting the economy

The year 2022 has changed a lot in the lives of Ukrainians, not just developers and IT specialists. Because of the war in Ukraine, the country and its economy are now in a really poor state. And the field of IT is probably the only sector of the economy that still manages to contribute to maintaining the economy of Ukraine. By hiring a Ukrainian specialist, companies not only gain the benefits from this cooperation but are also supporting the country that is now struggling for its independence.