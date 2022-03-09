The Pool Towel Rack is an incredible item designed to hang wet towels for natural air drying. There are many other benefits of having a pool towel rack in every room of your home, from placing shoes to hanging decorative items. It’s time to let this versatile organizer move from pool area to indoor space to help you organize every nook and cranny of the house. But it should not happen that the length and width of your house is less and you are occupying the space by keeping a pool stand. If space is not a problem, you can put racks in your kitchen, backyard, living space to store shoes, hang keys, bathrobes, towels, umbrellas, etc. Here are some interesting ideas on using pool towel racks for various purposes.

#1 Use as Toiletries Organizer

There are some pool racks that are wall mount instead of free stand which also have variations. Some of them include basket form rack, storage box rack, etc. A basket form rack can be used as a toiletries organizer to store decorative items or toiletries. Apart from the bathroom or poolside area, any such towel rack can be installed at the entrance of the house so that decoration or essential items can be kept in them.

#2 Use as a Cloth Organizer

Pool towel rack with multiple bars will allow you to hang clothing items when your closet is full. This does not spoil the finish and ironing of the clothes, as well as there will be no need to find clothes like a wardrobe. You can hang the clothes in a sequence and decide which color you want to wear for which day.

#3 Use as a Shoe Holder

Along with the clothes, the organization of the shoe also makes the house look clean. Instead of investing in shoe containers or cabinets, choose a rack that has extra space underneath. The towel racks placed in the pool area are thoughtfully designed so that you can dry your slippers and towels as soon as you leave the pool. You can take advantage of using this extra space by storing your shoes, slippers and other tiny objects.

#4 Use as a Gardening Supply Holder

If you dream of a neat & organized tool storage area, it is good idea to use towel rack as a gardening supply holder. It’ll be ready to tackle your outdoor projects and save you time searching on your gardening gloves, trowel, potting soil, pruners or other gardening accessories.

#5 Use as a Bookshelves

If you are an expert in DIY projects or want to recycle the waste things, then you can use the towel rack in your house as a shelf. To build soft & sophisticated book shelf, you should have a double rod towel bar. In this way, you can easily store the books lying in your house and if you want, you can also make a collection of your favourite novels & magazines.

#6 Use as a Tie Holder

Tie is part of regular use for most of us, there is frustration if not found. Some tie lovers like to show off their collection of ties like dresses or clothing. Some tie lovers like to show off their collection of ties like dresses or clothing. You’ll be spared the hassle of getting into the wardrobe since you’ll find ties hanging in an order every morning. Moreover, you can easily see them whenever you go for any party or celebration.

#7 Use to hang Kitchen Utensils

If you have rack with hooks hanging on the walls in your poolside area, why not use them in the kitchen. Make sure, your towel rack is long enough to keep all your kitchen utensils. Using hanging hooks, you can hang your pots, pans and other utensils whether they are light or heavy for easy access. This will make more room pretty food & dishes and also organized the kitchen’s cabinets and countertops. Such hooks are also perfect for the collection of knives; the risk of unwanted accidents is reduced.

#8 Use to Store Crafting Essentials

If you have children in your house who are fond of doing crafts & art, then prepare such a dedicated space. In this ideal space, you can store paper punches, ribbons, glue, color boxes, brushes, etc. Organize all your kid’s crafting items with these easy to install and easy to use towel rack. But bracket form racks will come in handy for storing craft essentials. Don’t let the crafting container be cheaper than the DIY projects, so explore the rack like a storage box before doing it.

#9 Use as a Personal Shelve

You can utilize those racks as a shelf to hold personal items or décor. Show off fresh flowers, display your perfume collection or use the space to keep your extra hand towels, wash clothes, or kitchen towels. It is the best way to maximize space to a boring & unused area. To convert a rack into an individual container, you need a few wooden boxes to accommodate between two robes. As mentioned above, if you’re expert in DIY projects, you can easily convert those racks into utilizing accessory.

#10 Use as a Fruits and Vegetable Container

Bracket Form Towel Rack is versatile appliance that can also be used as a vegetable or fruit container. You want a fruit bowl displayed for easy access. You no longer have a dedicated space on the countertop once you’ve installed a basket style rack in your kitchen wall. In the open environment, the vegetables and fruits will also get air, so that they will remain fresh.

Final Words:

As we have mentioned above, a pool towel rack is a good way to save a lot of your investment as it can be use in many ways. Also, you can extend the space of your home. To make things simple, you just have an extra towel rack in your home. You will find many such video tutorials on YouTube, by watching which you can convert a towel rack into a useful object. Go and Check it out.