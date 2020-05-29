Ludhiana: Youth Akali Dal staged a drum beating protest on issues like electricity bills, school fees. However, in the meantime, the leaders forgot to follow the social distance.

District Youth Akali Dal President Gurdeep Singh Gosha said that if the NGOs were provided facilities like rations, medicines. What is the government for?

He said that Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Sunil Jakhar were demanding concessions from other governments but their Punjab government was not doing anything.

The protesters alleged that the lockout had weakened the people financially, which prompted the government to grant concessions. He questioned why the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi could provide relief to the people, but not the Punjab government.