Laser hair removal is fast becoming a popular permanent hair removal treatment option for both women as well as men. Traditional hair removal methods are inconvenient, painful, and, most importantly, result in hair regrowth. To maintain consistency in results, traditional hair removal methods must be repeated every week. These methods can also be harmful to the skin’s delicate structure, leaving red, dark marks and cuts.

Traditional hair removal methods cause rashes, spots, and folliculitis, which laser hair reduction treatment does not. Lasers also produce long-lasting results, as opposed to waxing, shaving, or threading, which produce only temporary results. Using lasers also helps to avoid the agony of ingrown hairs and the fear of having thicker, darker hair regrow.

Many skin clinics now provide effective laser hair removal treatment by utilizing the most advanced and safe medical-grade laser for hair reduction and other cosmetic treatments.

Many people have questions about laser hair removal treatment before they undergo it, and they want to learn more about it.

Is laser hair removal a painful procedure?

When compared to waxing, plucking, and other traditional hair removal methods, one of the primary benefits of laser hair removal is that it is virtually painless. The laser pulse lasts less than a second and causes a tingling sensation on the skin, similar to that of a hot massage. After a few minutes of treatment, the sensation goes away.

What is the procedure for laser hair removal?

Laser hair removal uses a specific frequency of light to remove hair more effectively and for a longer period of time. A beam of light is emitted from the skin’s surface and then penetrates the hair shaft. The light is absorbed, and as a result, the hair root is heated and destroyed. The laser applicator is then moved to the adjacent skin area, and the procedure is repeated until the entire skin area has been covered. Triple wavelength diode lasers are the most advanced and safe lasers on the market, and they are extremely effective at removing hair from all skin types, including dark to light. The laser beam penetrates the skin deeper than other lasers, causing no epidermal damage while directly targeting hair follicles.

What kind of results can I expect from laser hair removal?

The first session of laser hair removal in Mumbai yields visible results. Hair thickness, density, and the amount of hair present all gradually decrease. There is also a reduction in stubble, rashes, and ingrown hairs.

Why are multiple sessions needed to achieve the best results?

Hair growth is divided into three stages. At the same time, the hair is not all at the same stage. As a result, only a small percentage of hair in its anagen phase is affected when an area is treated with lasers. To effectively reduce hair growth and remove unwanted hair, multiple treatments are required.

What precautions should I take before an appointment?

Protect the skin from sun or UV exposure for about a month before the treatment.

Clean up any spray tans in the treatment area.

Between 12 and 24 hours before the treatment, shave the treatment area. Otherwise, the laser energy will be absorbed by the entire hair, heating it up and burning the skin.

For at least six weeks prior to the appointment, refrain from waxing or tweezing the treatment area.

Before the appointment, do not apply any topical creams to the treatment area.

How long does it take to complete a laser hair removal treatment session?

The length of each laser hair removal session is determined by the size of the area, the density of the hair, the speed of the machine, and the patient’s pain threshold. The upper lips are treated in under 1 minute, the underarms in 3-5 minutes, and the entire leg in 20-30 minutes.

What are some of the possible side effects of laser hair removal?

A mild burning sensation, redness, and swelling are the most common side effects of laser hair removal treatment. Ice or cold compress can be used to relieve discomfort if any, after the treatment. These side effects usually go away after a few hours of treatment. This treatment should always be administered by a trained nurses to reduce the risk of side effects.

Which parts of the body can laser hair removal treat?

Laser hair removal can be used on almost any part of the body. Unwanted hair on the face, chin, bikini area, arms, chest, legs, and underarms can be removed with laser hair removal. Lasers can help to reduce the need for waxing appointments or harsh razor shaving in those areas. Although men and women have different areas of concern and treatment sites, laser hair removal is effective to permanently remove facial hair and all unwanted body hair.

What kind of laser works best for Indian skin?

The trio clustered diode technology, combines the benefits of all three wavelengths (810 nm, 755 nm, and 1064 nm) to cover the optimal treatment spectrum. The combination of three laser wavelengths in a single hand piece allows for the treatment of different tissue depths as well as the anatomical structure of the hair follicle. These lasers can treat all skin types I-VI, as well as tanned skin.