Have you ever wondered how 5G, which is wireless, will send data five times faster than 4G? The answer is custom cables.

Information technologies (IT) and the internet of things (IoT) aren’t the only ones in need of custom cables and connectors. Almost every industry you can think of uses custom cabling solutions to complete different tasks.

Who Uses Custom Cables?

Custom cables are so common that we almost don't notice how special they are. Most industries contact custom cable manufacturers when they need a custom solution. For a problem that general cables can't fix, a custom solution can.

For example, in defense and military applications, they must send data securely, but also at high speed. Custom electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding and other electronics protect against EMPs (electromagnetic pulses). These would otherwise deactivate or destroy sensitive electronics.

Aerospace applications, too, need low-weight, highly-rugged, and 100% reliable custom wires. They can’t constantly maintain cabling and connectors when they have so many other things to check on.

Most of those connectors need USB standard data speeds, but different shapes to accommodate the lack of space and weight.

Automotive factories like Tesla need specialized cabling solutions to withstand industrial environments. That includes corrosive environments as well.

The truth is that almost every industry uses custom cables. One of the foremost of these industries is the medical industry.

Instead of replacing cables after one use, they’re often sterilized and cleaned.

Are Custom Cables Expensive?

It’s true, that “custom” anything usually means “expensive.” It’s a growing industry as commercial electronics become more specialized, too. Though, custom doesn’t always mean one-off.

Custom cables provide solutions for massive markets according to different standards like mil-spec. Because of the large market, the cables aren’t not prohibitive.

Custom overmolds for standard connector pins are also being reduced in price as manufacturing technologies like 3D printing and 5-axis CNC develop and grow. These reduced tooling costs are passed on to the end consumers.

This all makes custom cabling attainable for smaller businesses. They’re able to reach larger markets with products that work better due to custom cable solutions.

Custom Cables Connecting Our World and Yours

Custom cable solutions come in many shapes and sizes. If your business is struggling with using generic USBs or some other connectors on your PCBs it might be time to look into a custom solution.

