WoW PvP Rating System Explain

Rated PvP is a key part of World of Warcraft’s endgame. As implied by its name, this mode features a rating system that lets competitive players rise to higher ranks and rewards. Ratings also ensure that competitors face similarly skillful opponents in matches. However, not everyone understands how the rating system actually works, especially since large parts of it are hidden. Read this guide to learn all about WoW’s rating mechanic in Arena and Battlegrounds.

Retail WoW features two types of ratings:

Personal or Current Rating (CR): Your character’s publicly visible number, which determines ranks and access to special rewards;

Matchmaking Rating (MMR): Every character has an individual MMR, which is hidden. Only Team MMR is visible on the scoreboard. It is the average of all teammates’ MMRs, which determines what enemies you will face.

To be clear, both ratings are not account-wide. Every character has their own. Also, each game mode (2v2 Arena, 3v3 Arena, Solo Shuffle Arena, Rated Battlegrounds) has separate CR and MMR.

How Do Ratings Change?

Your MMR and CR increase when you win matches, and decrease when you lose them. Why you gain or lose different amounts of points after every game is harder to explain. The actual equations remain secret, but we know the underlying rules:

MMR changes more dramatically than CR, in either direction;

Algorithms try to make CR catch up with individual MMR. Players whose CR is lower than their MMR will gain more on victory while losing less on defeat, and vice versa. This may be the single strongest factor;

Differences between each player’s CR and the team’s MMR exercise a similar influence;

Beating a team with a superior MMR raises both ratings more. Defeating inferior opponents still increases your rating, but gives fewer points. The reverse is true for losses to comparatively weaker or stronger foes;

Winning four or more matches in a row grants increased MMR gains, while a similar losing streak results in greater losses.

CR is reset to zero at the start of each PvP season. MMR sometimes resets as well – usually when new expansions come out. There is no rating decay during seasons.

How Does Matchmaking Work?

Whenever you queue up for rated PvP, your team’s MMR is used to pair your group with similarly-rated opponents. While preference is given to the closest team with a similar MMR, sometimes you might face enemies who are hundreds of points above or beneath you. This happens to avoid long queuing when closer foes are unavailable. The overall “goal” of matchmaking algorithms is to make everyone lose as many matches as they win. Of course, a perfect 50-50 rate is highly unlikely, since skill and other factors cannot be measured perfectly.

However, it means that sooner or later you should end up facing opponents with similar skills, and the only way to advance would be to get better.

What Rating Rewards Can You Get?

By reaching certain CR goals during a season, you unlock several types of rewards:

Permanent PvP titles are granted when reaching rating thresholds for the first time;

Seasonal achievements for earning those titles in any specific season;

Seasonal cosmetic skins (Elite PvP gear) with animated effects;

The ability to upgrade Conquest gear to higher levels. Those levels only affect PvE performance.

Current Rating Title Cosmetics Upgrade Level 1000 Combatant Cloak 2 1200 Legs, Bracers 3 1400 Challenger Gloves, Boots 4 1600 Chest, Belt 5 1800 Rival Head, Shoulder, Helm 6 1950 7 2100 Duelist Special Weapon Illusion 8 2400 Elite Tabard, Weapon Transmogs (purchasable) 9

There are a few special prizes tied to those thresholds:

Reaching 1000 CR in any bracket also allows players to start earning points towards unlocking Vicious mounts in that bracket;

Winning 50 3v3 Arena matches at 2400 CR is necessary to earn Gladiator and the latest Gladiator mount;

Winning 100 Rated Solo Shuffle Arena matches 2400 CR grants the Legend title.

