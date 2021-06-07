World of Warcraft (WoW) is one of the most influential games, especially in the massively multiplayer online (MMO) segment. The reason is, Blizzard Entertainment provides servers that can be accessed by hundreds or even thousands of players at once. As a result, players can feel the sensation of being social in World of Warcraft.

Since it was first released, Blizzard Entertainment has spawned many expansions. Even so, players may still put their hearts on the classic edition which they generally refer to as “WoW Vanilla”. Following the hearts of fans, Blizzard finally released servers with old expansions to fulfill the memories of its players.

But that’s not enough. There are many tastes in the WoW community! Some players tend to like WoW Classic. A few days ago, there was a new development of WoW Classic, WoW: Burning Crusade Classic.

In World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic, we go back in time and take on iconic characters like Illidan once again. Are you prepared?

On June 2, Blizzard launched World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic. The game takes us for the second time after WoW Classic to a version of the popular MMORPG from days gone by. We are once again taking our first steps in Outland and can conclude that the magic of the original has been preserved, even though some minor changes have been made.

The original Burning Crusade expansion dates back to 2007 and brings back a lot of memories. From endlessly calling Free Record Shop stores in the surrounding towns just to get your hands on a Collector’s Edition to finally reaching level 70 by taking down one of those horrible Fel Reavers. Burning Crusade for me was the era where I started playing Paladin, still my favorite class 14 years later. It was also the moment when I really started to take the game seriously. Years later I know every corner of Outland by heart and somehow I wondered if I wanted to do it all over again.

Dark Portal Pass & Deluxe Edition

Fortunately, after a few days of playing, I can say that it is definitely worth it and that is largely due to the changes Blizzard has made. Specifically, I am talking about the introduction of the Dark Portal Pass and the Burning Crusade Classic Deluxe Edition. These bundles include things like character boosts including gear and riding skill, 30 days of game time, all-new mounts for both Classic and Retail, and some cosmetics. It was a controversial decision by Blizzard to add these things to say the least, as none of this was present in the original.

The first years after the release of WoW are also known for their long grinds and slower but rewarding gameplay. The ability to just boost characters to 58 takes a lot of that hard work away.

Not everything has to stay exactly the same

However, the reality is that many of the players back then have other responsibilities now, including me. The days when it was possible to raid 5 days a week and spend more than 80 hours in Azeroth is sadly over. Fortunately, with the available bundles, you can save some time and experience Burning Crusade, even if you skipped Classic. Although I do not agree with the pricing of the bundles and especially the decision to only offer retail mounts in the most expensive bundle, they do make a welcome difference. We should also not forget that Burning Crusade Classic is included with your retail subscription and you can play without additional monthly costs.

Blood Elf and Draenei

Burning Crusade Classic also means the introduction (return?) of the Draenei and Blood Elves.

Efforts rewarded

Not to have the exact same experience anyway, we decided to make a Troll Shaman this time and experience Outland from the perspective of the Horde. It turned out to be a good choice, because Hellfire Peninsula felt like a new, albeit recognizable, zone

You can no longer take on 10 enemies at once as you can in retail, so you have to deliberately choose what your next target is. Sometimes you estimate that completely wrong and after a few missed hits you can pick yourself up from the ground. However, the challenge was welcome and it felt very rewarding to finally be able to submit one or two quests after half an hour of playing. Less fun was the Fel Reaver that ran through my totems and quickly beat me to a pulp, but that too is part of the classic Burning Crusade experience.

A lot to offer

Whether you're planning to raid, rep grind, or battle it out in Arena, it's clear that TBC: Classic has a lot to offer for World of Warcraft fans old and new. Plus, it's the ideal choice for those who need a break from Shadowlands, but don't want to play another game.