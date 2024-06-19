Will Virtual Reality Give Everyone the Chance to Explore the Far Reaches of Space?

Civilization has always had a fascination with space, and this has led to widespread exploration of the universe. However, technology is unlikely to reach a stage at which anyone can travel outside of the solar system any time soon. This means that most people will never have a chance to leave the planet.

Or will they? There could be solution to this problem in the form of virtual reality. The amazing platform may be able to simulate outer space and give everyone the opportunity to travel there.

Fascination With Space in Popular Culture

No matter where you look in the entertainment industry, there’s a widespread interest in space. In one of the most saturated markets online, the Starburst slot continues to be among the most popular. The NetEnt game has been around for years, but it still attracts many players with its dazzling space theme. It’s instantly recognizable as well, with its colorful logo and iconic writing.

Source: Unsplash

Space has also been a popular theme in film and television. Some of the greatest sci-fi offerings of all time have been set in the great expanse, with Alien and 2001: A Space Odyssey up there with the best of them. Recently, numerous hit television shows have taken place outside of our solar system as well. For All Mankind and Foundation are some of the top rated recent hits.

It’s clear from looking at these forms of entertainment that there’s a sprawling audience out there in search of space-themed content. That means that it’s highly likely that VR developers will try to create content that takes users to faraway planets.

VR and AI Could Converge for Incredible Accuracy

VR has the potential to take users to digital fantasy worlds, but the technology could also replicate real places. With so much of the universe already explored through telescopes, it would be possible for developers to recreate it and allow people to explore it in a VR setting.

It’s highly likely that AI and VR will converge, and this will lead to rapid game development. Indeed, AI has the potential to evolving worlds that expand around players, meaning that there’s no limit to where they can explore. There could also be procedurally generated planets, as has already been seen in No Man’s Sky.

Technology Could Take People Further Than Ever Before

There are predictions for space travel that some people will visit Mars in the next 100 years. However, it’s unlikely that there will be tourism to and from the planet for a long time. VR acts as the solution to the problem, offering people an opportunity to go further than they could have ever imagined. There’s no limit to what’s possible with the technology as well, and people won’t be in danger of running out of oxygen.

VR is set to be a mainstream technology in the next ten years, and its popularity could blow up in the same way smartphones did. There will be highly realistic programs, and it’s likely that there will be many options that let people explore the universe.