One of the biggest advantages in today’s e-commerce business world is the ability for start-ups to thrive without the need for a brick-and-mortar location. With so many small businesses operating primarily online, most customers tend to make their purchases via mobile devices. By combining that online customer outreach with the advances in virtual office platforms, small businesses have become more empowered for success than ever before.

However, all businesses require a secure storage location for surplus inventory or equipment assets. With that in mind, a self-storage facility can be the perfect solution for businesses of all sizes. If you’re a small business owner or start-up manager, odds are you could use some additional space during an office move or for ongoing storage. Here, we will look at a few key reasons why you need a storage unit while launching a start-up or small business.

Self-Storage During an Office Move

Any company can benefit from retaining a storage unit. Not only is a variety of storage units widely available, but the extra storage space can be a tremendous asset during an office move. For example, if the storage facility is located in the right place, your staff can easily dip into the unit for furniture or equipment throughout the relocation. If you anticipate that your inventory or other belongings will be integrated into the new office in phases, it may be a good idea to find self storage near you. Additionally, a nearby storage location can be an ideal solution for securing company assets borrowed by remote employees. In fact, if you plan on lending mobile devices, Wi-Fi hubs, or desktop hardware to your work-from-home team members, a storage unit could be a major organizational tool for your asset managers and IT staff.

Between the customer service and climate control associated with reputable storage facilities, securing your hardware in indoor units can provide you the best deal on long-term peace of mind regarding your valuable company assets. Often, a storage facility’s friendly staff is familiar with companies utilizing their space for office relocations. As an incentive, new customers may qualify for perks offered to business clients. These can include flexible month leasing options, as well as a large selection of unit size options.

Additional Space for Future Inventory

If you’re already familiar with the full details of the storage experience and enjoy the convenience of having the extra space, it may be a good idea to continue renting one or more self-storage units indefinitely. As mentioned, a storage space can be an ideal strategy while establishing your first brick-and-mortar location, but a long-term cheap storage unit can have ongoing benefits. Thanks to the climate control for monitoring humidity levels, 24-hour access, and various storage unit sizes available for your personal belongings, the additional space may be well worth the rental fee.These aspects of self-storage can be valuable for much more than just office furniture or delicate electronics. For example, if your start-up or e-commerce business is involved in retail, storage units are the perfect backup for your surplus product inventory. Those independent online stores that primarily thrive on website sales or through online marketplaces can function without the need of any office location. However, the product still requires a large space fit with security features and flexible access hours. Instead of investing in costly real estate for a large warehouse space that can quickly deplete your small business’ budget, a moderate-to-large storage location can prove to be the perfect fit. More often than not, small business owners use their homes as a company office or headquarters, allowing products to build up in their homes. Keeping a self-storage unit on retainer can enable you to push more product and boost sales without ever having to worry about additional space.