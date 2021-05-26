To avoid downtimes in businesses, people have chosen to have an alternative stand by source of power (generator) to back up their power appliances in case of power blackout. Below is all you need to know about the Tiger petrol generator TG950 600W (the 2 Stroke Model) prices in Kenya.

TIGER PETROL GENERATOR TG950 600W (THE 2 STROKE MODEL) PRICES IN KENYA

There being so many kinds of generators in Kenya, many people do not just go for any. Instead, they are guided by the magnitude of wattage required to power their appliances be it in business or at home. Generators that are of high quality are recommended to ensure that whatever appliance they are meant to support cannot outweigh their strength.

TIGER PETROL GENERATOR TG950 600W (THE 2 STROKE MODEL) FIGURE

THE KEY FEATURES OF TIGER PETROL GENERATOR TG950 600W (THE 2 STROKE MODEL)

The machine’s AC Output is estimated to be 20V 750W in maximum over 650W, while its DC Output is 12V over 3.0A. It has a single phase and uses a two stroke air-cooled (force) engine. Its alternator is self-exciting, enamelled wire (2), brush and synchronous in nature. Its starting system is in recoil manner and has a fuel capacity of 4 L.

The machine use petrol as fuel, its running time per full tank is [email protected]%Load. The dimensions are 380mmL, 320mmW and 330mmH. It has a net weight of 18kg and a gross weight of 20Kg. Its rated frequency is 50 or 60Hz, Voltage is 120 or 230V, power factor is 1.0, a compression ratio of 8.5.1 and a displacement of 63cc.

THE ADVANTAGES OF TIGER PETROL GENERATOR TG950 600W (THE 2 STROKE MODEL)

Tiger generators are medium in size and are easily portable. They are readily available because of durability and affordable costs that enables low income earners to purchase it. They are very essential for small businesses and households. They require little costs to maintain due to their small size. Their petrol usage is low and can be used for a long time with little fuel.

THE COST OF TIGER PETROL GENERATOR TG950 600W (THE 2 STROKE MODEL)

Many people especially the low income earners tend to worry how they can run their business with low costs in relation to generator power source. However, the Tiger generator prices in Kenya are competitively price. The TG950 600W the 2 stroke model is cheap and affordable. Their medium sizes and engine type makes it very cheap to the low income earners. Its quality and price is a great package for anyone needing it.

USES OF TIGER PETROL GENERATOR TG950 600W (THE 2 STROKE MODEL)

The machine is used to conduct many operations be it business related or homes. It can be used to provide power to some appliances like laptops, Tvs, charging systems among others. It can also be used in welding activities, pumping water, for security, in ventilation, in lighting while camping, night working, in fairs/carnivals as well as in agriculture/ranching.

HOW TO SPOT AN ORIGINALTIGER PETROL GENERATOR TG950 600W (THE 2 STROKE MODEL)

The tank label of a tiger generator TG950 600W has an identification “TM” on top. The bolt used to tie the generator is white in colour (always) and has an identification “KS” on it. The cartons are brown in colour (always). The name – TIGER– is always in bold without a tiger head drawing. It does not have a gauge (fuel). The coil is always well rolled in the generator.