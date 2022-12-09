In today’s digital age, every business holder can only run their business successfully with a digital presence. And for a digital presence, you need a high and fast-performing website that can help you to manage your startup.

Many factors are required for digital presence, but the most important is choosing a dedicated server. And the beast dedicated server has many things to consider. SeekaHost India is a top-notch hosting service provider all over the world.

They have four hosting plans, each with different features that help your website handle traffic and store the data. They have the best features to help your website stay up.

Even if you want to transfer from any other hosting package, you can easily and safely do it with SeekaHost India.

SeekaHost provides you with the best-dedicated server from leading data centers. You can also get a dedicated server from a different location at the cheapest price, just like you can buy a dedicated server for just INR 3,750.

Their high-end servers are secure and uptime, so you will relax and stay problem free.

You can also access many perks of the server and get the whole machine control.

What Are The Perks Of SeekaHost India’s Dedicated Server?

A dedicated server is the best option for the people running their business because this web hosting gives you whole control and is not a shared hosting. So you can utilize a full machine like CPU, RAM, and complete server customization.

Dedicated IP: SeekaHost provides a free 1 Dedicated IP address with their dedicated server.

Root Access: you will also get access that allows maximum control over the server.

Installation Support: SeekaHost professional team provides installation support for the software you need.

Quick Provisioning: you can get your server provisioned within 2 days or soon. Depends on the configuration you choose and need.

Types of SeekaHost Dedicated Server

Managed server

A team of experts will manage and set up all your servers in a managed server. And you can contact your team anytime, and they will solve all technical issues.

Unmanaged server

The unmanaged dedicated server will give you the whole charge, and you can customize your server as per your need and requirement. And in this server, you will be in charge of all technical tasks and support.

Excellent Features of SeekaHost India Dedicated Server Hosting

SeekaHost India website hosting service provides a complete Indian hosting service. And it is the best option when you are hosting locally with an international brand, and they give you an additional advantage. SeekaHost provides the cheapest dedicated server with high-end security.

Indian dedicated server plans prices range from ₹ 8,740.00 per month to ₹ 24,700.00 per month.

In Contrast, the cheapest server is the German server which ranges from ₹3,750.00 to ₹18,750.00 per month.

They also have other state-dedicated servers, including Singapore, France, the UK, Canada, and the US, with different price ranges.

Selecting the best-dedicated server means you are undertaking many components to consider first to discuss with the expert team of SeekaHost and define your needs and what you want to achieve as a company.

It will help you find the right dedicated server for your company and give you long-term growth and success.

These different dedicated servers have the best features that are mentioned below.

Bare metal Servers

The bare metal server will run your dedicated server without interruption. So you can get whole control with power and dedicated server hosting in India.

SSD or HDD

You have the choice to choose SSD or HDD. SDD helps in super-fast read /write speed while HDD provides large storage capacity. When we compare both speeds, SSD is faster than HDD because SSD moves faster and improves the performance of your server, and load time will be faster. You can choose as per your requirement.

RAID Level 1

RAID 1 configuration gives you the security of your data if you face disk failure. So you don’t have to bother about the loss of data.

Easy-to-Use Interface

SeekaHost India has a user-friendly interface to understand and manage your server easily. They provide a Plesk/WHM control panel with CloudLinux Operating System.

Guaranteed Support

SeekaHost provides the best server support with all their dedicated servers. And also have an optional server management service. So you don’t have to worry about any issues because they provide you with a guaranteed support service.

Third-Party Software

Sometimes, clients need to install additional software on their dedicated server, and SeekaHost understands this requirement. That is why they provide their engineers with help at any time. You need to send all information about your software’s needs and requirements, and all is done.

Security Configuration

All the dedicated servers come with free SSL and firewall configurations. SeekaHost knows the value of the SSL certificate and basic configuration. So you get the full security of you and your visitors.

Quick Provisioning

SeekaHost provides quick provision, and the minimum time they need to set up your dedicated server is about 24-36 hours. Still, it may vary as per your server choice and location. (Watch this)

Advantages of SeekaHost India Web Hosting

High-speed web hosting on dedicated servers gives users a good experience with fast load time.

The domain checker option helps you find unique names for your business.

It also has online marketing services that help you to get potential clients through social media.

Conclusion

SeekaHost India provides all types of web hosting services at one stop. It is in one solution. And good for beginners who are going to start their small business and have a low budget. SeekaHost India is the cheapest and most affordable hosting service for them.

By choosing their dedicated server hosting, you become independent and control the whole setup at the cheapest price. So what are you waiting for? Choose the best-dedicated server option and get whole machine control.

The right hosting provider will take your business to success and your knowledge partner throughout your journey, and their expert team will guide you and solve all technical issues on time.