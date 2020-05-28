CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab has warned the Captain Government that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has imposed fines on private and government thermal plants in the state for anti-pollution violations.

He said that no attempt should be made to impose fines on the power consumers of Punjab as the people of the state were already forced to buy the most expensive power due to the Corruption.

Bhagwant Mann, state president of the party and MP, said that if the private or government thermal plant regulations do not obey the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system required to reduce the emission of hazardous elements sulfur dioxide as per the regulations, then these thermals Plants face heavy fines, so why should Punjab’s electricity consumers pay the fines?

Mann said that the Central Pollution Control Board has imposed fines on 13 units of two government and two private thermal plants due to non-installation of the HGD system and it has resulted in a fine of Rs 18 lakh per unit per month. But the Punjab Power Department (whose minister is Capt Amarinder himself) is preparing to impose 11.7 crore rupees on all the power consumers of Punjab which will never be tolerated.

Mr. Maan said that he asked the CM Punjab not to test the patience of the people of Punjab.

Mr. Mann said that it was a double blow to Punjab and the people of Punjab. On the one hand, these thermal plants are harming the people and the climate of the state by not installing the necessary equipment to reduce pollution.

Electricity consumers do not beg for electricity from your government. They buy electricity at the most expensive domestic electricity rates in the country.

If the power mafia for its illegal profits in the thermal plant doesn’t follow rules and regulations to save the cost of installing and operating the system then why should the people of Punjab pay the price? “Five months from January to May this year, the fine will be 11.7 crores” Mann was quoted as saying.